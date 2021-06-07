The Boys & Girls Club has many enriching, fun, and safe summer camps planned for youths starting June 14th, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.
Enriching Summer Camps From The Boys & Girls Clubs
Mother’s Beach Lifeguard Tower Painted to Raise Awareness for Autism
June 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LA County Ocean Lifeguard Scott Snyder paints MDR lifeguard tower to support special needs families By Sam Catanzaro A Mother’s...
Venice Pride Big Beach Clean Up This Morning
June 4, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
By Timothy. Michael Up early? Well help clean the beach with Venice Pride this morning. In honor of Pride 2021...
Reese-Davidson Project Given Green Light by The Los Angeles Planning Commission
June 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Planning Commission officially signed off on a proposal for The Reese-Davidson project to move forward, learn more...
Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location
An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location,...
Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games
After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...
Market Report: Cherry Season
June is one of the best months to buy cherries, learn more about this summer fruit in this video brought...
Metro Purple Line Extension Breaking Ground
June 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Officials broke ground recently at the future Westwood station of the Metro Purple Line Extension, which will connect Downtown to...
Jame’s Beach Has Reopened: YO! Venice Show – June 1, 2021
June 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Lifeguards Paint Tower for Autism Awareness * Jame’s Beach Has Reopened...
“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert
May 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual...
Experimenting with Mushrooms?
May 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mushrooms are known for their earthy flavors and health benefits, Today we learn how to cook and store them. Brought...
Cocktails For a Cause
May 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
It’s Mental Health Awareness month and Lanea Bar in Santa Monica has teamed up with I Got Your Back to...
Edify TV: Officials Unable to Move Venice RV
Four LA agencies were unable to move an RV illegally parked in Venice last week. Brought to you by School...
Celebrate Pride Month with Beach Clean Up Hosted by Venice Pride: YO! Venice Show – May 24, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Local Men’s Soccer Star Headed to Costa Rica for National...
Live Comedy is Back in Venice
After a long shutdown due to Covid-19 live comedy has returned to Venice and Comedy Compound is now hosting a...
Is It Safe To Cook With Olive Oil?
May 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This week on Market Report Juliet Lemar talks with a local olive oil vender about the health effects of cooking...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Enriching Summer Camps From The Boys & Girls Clubs
The Boys & Girls Club has many enriching, fun, and safe summer camps planned for youths starting June 14th, learn...Read more
POPULAR
Sinkhole Closes Venice Intersection
Small sinkhole reported near Venice Boardwalk Thursday By Sam Catanzaro A small sinkhole has led to the closure of an...Read more