June 7, 2021

Enriching Summer Camps From The Boys & Girls Clubs

The Boys & Girls Club has many enriching, fun, and safe summer camps planned for youths starting June 14th, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.

in Upbeat Beat, video
News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

Mother’s Beach Lifeguard Tower Painted to Raise Awareness for Autism

June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021

LA County Ocean Lifeguard Scott Snyder paints MDR lifeguard tower to support special needs families By Sam Catanzaro A Mother’s...

Photo: Venice Pride (Facebook)
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

Venice Pride Big Beach Clean Up This Morning

June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021

By Timothy. Michael Up early? Well help clean the beach with Venice Pride this morning. In honor of Pride 2021...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Reese-Davidson Project Given Green Light by The Los Angeles Planning Commission

June 3, 2021

June 3, 2021

The Los Angeles Planning Commission officially signed off on a proposal for The Reese-Davidson project to move forward, learn more...
News, video

Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location,...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...
Food & Drink, video

Market Report: Cherry Season

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

June is one of the best months to buy cherries, learn more about this summer fruit in this video brought...
video

Metro Purple Line Extension Breaking Ground

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

Officials broke ground recently at the future Westwood station of the Metro Purple Line Extension, which will connect Downtown to...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Jame’s Beach Has Reopened: YO! Venice Show – June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Lifeguards Paint Tower for Autism Awareness * Jame’s Beach Has Reopened...
Upbeat Beat, video

“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert

May 28, 2021

May 28, 2021

LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual...
Food & Drink, video

Experimenting with Mushrooms?

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021

Mushrooms are known for their earthy flavors and health benefits, Today we learn how to cook and store them. Brought...
Upbeat Beat, video

Cocktails For a Cause

May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021

It’s Mental Health Awareness month and Lanea Bar in Santa Monica has teamed up with I Got Your Back to...
video

Edify TV: Officials Unable to Move Venice RV

May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

Four LA agencies were unable to move an RV illegally parked in Venice last week. Brought to you by School...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Celebrate Pride Month with Beach Clean Up Hosted by Venice Pride: YO! Venice Show – May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Local Men’s Soccer Star Headed to Costa Rica for National...
video

Live Comedy is Back in Venice

May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

After a long shutdown due to Covid-19 live comedy has returned to Venice and Comedy Compound is now hosting a...
Food & Drink, video

Is It Safe To Cook With Olive Oil?

May 20, 2021

May 20, 2021

This week on Market Report Juliet Lemar talks with a local olive oil vender about the health effects of cooking...

