A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?
PPCC to Fundraise, Retain Counsel in Opposition to Bonin Housing Proposal
June 3, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades Community Council approves raising funds for legal expense, retain counsel in opposition of use of housing proposal By...
Sinkhole Closes Venice Intersection
June 3, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Small sinkhole reported near Venice Boardwalk Thursday By Sam Catanzaro A small sinkhole has led to the closure of an...
Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening
“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...
Three Venice Restaurants Named Among Best is Los Angeles
June 3, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
The Rose Venice, Felix Trattoria and Gjelina highlighted by Open Table By Kerry Slater Three Venice restaurants have been named...
Reese-Davidson Project Given Green Light by The Los Angeles Planning Commission
June 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Planning Commission officially signed off on a proposal for The Reese-Davidson project to move forward, learn more...
Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location
June 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location,...
City Planning Approves Venice Canals Affordable Housing Development
June 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
140 units planned along canals By Toi Creel A 140-unit affordable housing development planned along the Venice Canals cleared a...
Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal
A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games
June 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...
Scooter Rider Arrested for DUI in Venice Collision That Killed 91-Year-Old Man
June 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Man killed in Venice over the weekend after hit by two riders on an e-scooter By Sam Catanzaro Police have...
Jame’s Beach Has Reopened: YO! Venice Show – June 1, 2021
June 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Lifeguards Paint Tower for Autism Awareness * Jame’s Beach Has Reopened...
Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air
A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
Culver City Police Seize 2,500 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine Worth $60 Million
Submitted by Culver City Police Department Earlier this month, Culver City Police Detectives, along with Detectives from various agencies participating...
Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird
May 27, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility...
LAPD to Increase Patrols at Venice Beach for Memorial Day Weekend
May 27, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
The LAPD is increasing its presence at Venice Beach over the holiday weekend citing people for drinking alcohol and smoking...
