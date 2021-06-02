June 2, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Market Report: Cherry Season

June is one of the best months to buy cherries, learn more about this summer fruit in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley

in Food & Drink, video
Related Posts
Edify TV, video

Parents Speak Out After Closure of Venice High Sports Fields

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Venice High School Has Cancelled Home Games at Their New Stadium Due To Conflict With Neighbor, parents are calling on...
video

Metro Purple Line Extension Breaking Ground

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Officials broke ground recently at the future Westwood station of the Metro Purple Line Extension, which will connect Downtown to...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Jame’s Beach Has Reopened: YO! Venice Show – June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Lifeguards Paint Tower for Autism Awareness * Jame’s Beach Has Reopened...
Upbeat Beat, video

“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert

May 28, 2021

Read more
May 28, 2021

LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual...
Food & Drink, video

Experimenting with Mushrooms?

May 27, 2021

Read more
May 27, 2021

Mushrooms are known for their earthy flavors and health benefits, Today we learn how to cook and store them. Brought...
Upbeat Beat, video

Cocktails For a Cause

May 25, 2021

Read more
May 25, 2021

It’s Mental Health Awareness month and Lanea Bar in Santa Monica has teamed up with I Got Your Back to...
video

Edify TV: Officials Unable to Move Venice RV

May 24, 2021

Read more
May 24, 2021

Four LA agencies were unable to move an RV illegally parked in Venice last week. Brought to you by School...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Celebrate Pride Month with Beach Clean Up Hosted by Venice Pride: YO! Venice Show – May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

Read more
May 24, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Local Men’s Soccer Star Headed to Costa Rica for National...
video

Live Comedy is Back in Venice

May 24, 2021

Read more
May 24, 2021

After a long shutdown due to Covid-19 live comedy has returned to Venice and Comedy Compound is now hosting a...

The former Santa Monica Ben & Jerry's. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, Food & Drink, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Ben & Jerry’s Closes Main Street Santa Monica Shop

May 20, 2021

Read more
May 20, 2021

First West Coast Ben & Jerry’s closes up shop on Main Street  By Kerry Slater Ben & Jerry’s has closed...

XO Fatty Noodles from Little Fatty in Mar Vista. Photo: Kerry Slater
Food & Drink

Food Review: Fatty Noodle Comfort Food Bliss

May 20, 2021

Read more
May 20, 2021

Fatty noodles from Little Fatty in Mar Vista By Kerry Slater Comfort food comes in all shapes and sizes, including...
Food & Drink, video

Is It Safe To Cook With Olive Oil?

May 20, 2021

Read more
May 20, 2021

This week on Market Report Juliet Lemar talks with a local olive oil vender about the health effects of cooking...
video

First Mexican American Monument is Coming to the Westside

May 19, 2021

Read more
May 19, 2021

The Venice Mexican American traquero Moment Committee has received approval from the Venice Neighborhood Council to create the first Mexican...
video

Animal Safety During Rattlesnake Season

May 19, 2021

Read more
May 19, 2021

An estimated 150,000 dogs and cats are bitten by venomous snakes each year in the United States, learn how to...
News, video

Edify TV: Hear From Palisades Fire Front Line Firefighter

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

The Palisades fire is now 72% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR