June is one of the best months to buy cherries, learn more about this summer fruit in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley
Market Report: Cherry Season
Parents Speak Out After Closure of Venice High Sports Fields
Venice High School Has Cancelled Home Games at Their New Stadium Due To Conflict With Neighbor, parents are calling on...
Metro Purple Line Extension Breaking Ground
Officials broke ground recently at the future Westwood station of the Metro Purple Line Extension, which will connect Downtown to...
Jame’s Beach Has Reopened: YO! Venice Show – June 1, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Lifeguards Paint Tower for Autism Awareness * Jame’s Beach Has Reopened...
“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert
May 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual...
Experimenting with Mushrooms?
May 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mushrooms are known for their earthy flavors and health benefits, Today we learn how to cook and store them. Brought...
Cocktails For a Cause
May 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
It’s Mental Health Awareness month and Lanea Bar in Santa Monica has teamed up with I Got Your Back to...
Edify TV: Officials Unable to Move Venice RV
Four LA agencies were unable to move an RV illegally parked in Venice last week. Brought to you by School...
Celebrate Pride Month with Beach Clean Up Hosted by Venice Pride: YO! Venice Show – May 24, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Local Men’s Soccer Star Headed to Costa Rica for National...
Live Comedy is Back in Venice
After a long shutdown due to Covid-19 live comedy has returned to Venice and Comedy Compound is now hosting a...
Ben & Jerry’s Closes Main Street Santa Monica Shop
May 20, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
First West Coast Ben & Jerry’s closes up shop on Main Street By Kerry Slater Ben & Jerry’s has closed...
Food Review: Fatty Noodle Comfort Food Bliss
May 20, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Fatty noodles from Little Fatty in Mar Vista By Kerry Slater Comfort food comes in all shapes and sizes, including...
Is It Safe To Cook With Olive Oil?
May 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This week on Market Report Juliet Lemar talks with a local olive oil vender about the health effects of cooking...
First Mexican American Monument is Coming to the Westside
May 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Mexican American traquero Moment Committee has received approval from the Venice Neighborhood Council to create the first Mexican...
Animal Safety During Rattlesnake Season
May 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
An estimated 150,000 dogs and cats are bitten by venomous snakes each year in the United States, learn how to...
Edify TV: Hear From Palisades Fire Front Line Firefighter
May 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Palisades fire is now 72% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...
The Brig Reopening With Revamp
