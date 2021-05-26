May 27, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Rob Stark Photography.

The Brig Reopening With Revamp

Iconic Abbot Kinney bar back in business Friday sought-after sandwich aficionado Uncle Paulie’s

By Kerry Slater

Iconic Venice bar the Brig is set to reopen with a new look and joined by a sought-after sandwich aficionado.

The Brig (1515 Abbot Kinney Boulevard) has announced that it will reopen this Friday, May 28. 

Owned and operated since 2000 by Dave and Patti Reiss, the establishment is now newly joined by notable Los Angeles restaurateur Jared Meisler, known for Nueva, Roger Room, The Friend and The Little Friend. 

Photo: Rob Stark Photography

“Fresh off their recent successful launch of Nueva, the trio has teamed their talents in reintroducing their fans to THE BRIG 3.0. Taking guests back in time to experience what was Babe Brandelli’s original Brig, featuring a late sixties mid-century esthetic of terrazzo floors, wood paneling, light earth-toned walls, smooth sounds of vintage Soul, Rock & Roll, and of course, Babe’s raison d’être – boxing,” reads the reopening announcement. 

The drink menu also has been re-mastered by Meisler and Raul Yrastorza, who crafted the tequila and Mezcal collections at Nueva, El Carmen and Las Perlas. In addition, the duo have invited sought-after sandwich aficionado Uncle Paulie’s to join the party, setting up shop at the far end of the bar, offering their classic Italian-American sandwiches in-house. 

Photo: Uncle Paulie’s (Facebook).

The hours will be Monday – Friday from 4:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

