May 26, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Venice Pride (Facebook)

Venice Pride Big Beach Clean Up

In honor of Pride 2021 Heal the Bay and Venice Pride are organizing a beach cleanup called Venice Pride’s BIG Beach Cleanup.

On Saturday June 5th volunteers will meet at the Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower north of the Skate Park at the end of Brooks Avenue at 8:30 a.m. All participants must register and sign a mandatory waiver.

Venice Pride’s BIG Beach Cleanup will be easy, fun and kick off the weekend with some excellent karma. It will be a great way to give back to the community given the “Thrive with Pride” theme for this year’s 2021 Pride. People are encouraged to get their family, friends or colleagues involved. 

Cash is required if volunteers are planning to park in a parking lot (unfortunately there is no discounted parking). Street metered parking is also available and ride-sharing is encouraged. 

Volunteers 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult and volunteers under 18 must have a waiver signed by parent or guardian.

Venice Pride would also like to remind volunteers that they will be outside for 2-3 hours so wearing sunscreen is highly recommended. Beach weather can be unpredictably hot or cold, so dressing in layers is also recommended. They also encourage people to bring a filled reusable water bottle to stay hydrated (water is available at all cleanup sites), and to bring a snack. 

According to Venice Pride’s website “Venice’s first Pride celebration took place on June 3, 2016, in an effort to protect an LGBTQ community at risk of extinction. 

“A year later Venice Pride unveiled the Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower, scored the first NFL team in history to sponsor an LGBT Pride event, promoted the opening of a new gay bar in Santa Monica, The Birdcage. Venice Pride’s biggest accomplishment was yet to come. In Fall 2017, Venice Pride announced amid much fanfare the return of Roosterfish. Made possible through a unique nonprofit partnership with the new operator, the beloved gathering place held its grand re-opening in June 2018 to coincide with the third annual Venice Pride.

“What began as a grassroots push to promote visibility and a renewed sense of community among Westside queer Angelenos each June is blossoming into a year-round organization with programming dedicated to saving lives through acceptance and diversity.”

Venice Pride is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives through acceptance and diversity. 

Visit venicepride.org/cleanup to register. 

in Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
News, Venice Beach News, video

Celebrate Pride Month with Beach Clean Up Hosted by Venice Pride: YO! Venice Show – May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

Read more
May 24, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Local Men’s Soccer Star Headed to Costa Rica for National...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Trio Arrested for Attempted Murder of Homeless Man on Venice Boardwalk

May 24, 2021

Read more
May 24, 2021

LAPD make arrests connected to April 28 incident Police recently arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting and attempted...

A rendering of a development underway on Lincoln Boulevard. Credit: Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Construction Underway for Mixed-use Lincoln Blvd Project Near Venice

May 21, 2021

Read more
May 21, 2021

47 units with retail under construction  By Sam Catanzaro Construction is underway for a four-story mixed-use development spanning a whole...

A Culver City police officer with a recovered French bulldog puppy. Photo: CCPD (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Culver City Police Use Drones in Recovery of Stolen French Bulldog Puppy

May 20, 2021

Read more
May 20, 2021

Puppy returned unharmed after being stolen May 12 By Sam Catanzaro A traffic collision, drones and a foot-chase were involved...

Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Missing 13-Year-Old From Oregon Could be Living on Venice Beach

May 20, 2021

Read more
May 20, 2021

Grandmother says missing 13-year-old Kail Thomas Schmalz may be living in tent on Venice Beach  By Sam Catanzaro  The grandmother...

The former Santa Monica Ben & Jerry's. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, Food & Drink, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Ben & Jerry’s Closes Main Street Santa Monica Shop

May 20, 2021

Read more
May 20, 2021

First West Coast Ben & Jerry’s closes up shop on Main Street  By Kerry Slater Ben & Jerry’s has closed...
News, video

Edify TV: Hear From Palisades Fire Front Line Firefighter

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

The Palisades fire is now 72% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...
Upbeat Beat, video

Jules Muck is Breaking Barriers for Female Artists Everywhere

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

World travelled artist and Venice Beach local Jules Muck shares unique journey as a female artist rising to world recognition....
Edify TV, Featured, Travel, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...

The Palisades Fire buns over the weekend. Photo: LAFD (Flickr)
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Arson Investigators Say 48-Year-Old Homeless Man Started Palisades Fire

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

Arson investigators say 48-year-old as a transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres  By Sam Catanzaro Officials have...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Bakery Owner Speaks About Recent Burglary

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

“This is my second home so it’s kind of like somebody is coming into my living room and wasn’t invited,” says...

An LAFD command post at the Will Rogers beach parking lot over the weekend. Photo: LA County Fire Department (Flickr).
News, Venice Beach News

LAFD Using Will Rogers Beach Parking Lot as Command Post for Palisades Fire

May 17, 2021

Read more
May 17, 2021

Pacific Palisades Community Council to officials: using beach parking lot for housing “will reduce firefighting capacity and exacerbate already dangerous...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Altercation at Rose Collective Ends in Arrest: YO! Venice Show – May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

Read more
May 17, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Altercation at Rose Collective Ends in Arrest * LAFD Creates Fast...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete

May 15, 2021

Read more
May 15, 2021

Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...
Upbeat Beat, video

Sew to Go?

May 14, 2021

Read more
May 14, 2021

Local sewing school The Sew Chateau found a unique way to survive pandemic closures and has finally reopened for business....

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR