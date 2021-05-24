May 24, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Sam Catanzaro

Trio Arrested for Attempted Murder of Homeless Man on Venice Boardwalk

LAPD make arrests connected to April 28 incident

Police recently arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting and attempted murder of a homeless man on the Venice Beach Boardwalk.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on April 28 around 4:27 a.m., a shooting occurred near the 600 block of Ocean Front Walk.

“The suspect approached the victim, a homeless man, then aimed a semi-automatic handgun and shot at the victim three times. As the victim crawled away, the suspect shot at the victim for a 4th time,” the LAPD said.

The suspect and two female accomplices then entered a 2020 Jeep Compass and fled southbound on Speedway Avenue.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Later that morning, around 4:46 a.m., residents near the 1200 block of Palms Avenue reported a vehicle fire in the rear alley. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene around 5 a.m. and discovered a 2020 Jeep Compass fully engulfed in flames. In addition, the suspects in the shooting were seen fleeing from the fire. LAFD Arson investigators determined that the Jeep was intentionally set on fire.

LAPD Pacific Area detectives later identified Nichalous Reynolds, a 33-year-old Los Angeles resident, Blanca Marcela Lopez, a 31-year-old female from Inglewood, and Amber Manchel, a 27-year-old of Los Angeles woman, as suspects in the shooting and attempted murder of the homeless man.

According to the LAPD, detectives believe the shooting was gang related.

Last week, on May 17 and May 18, Pacific Area detectives and investigators from LAPD’s Gang and Narcotics Division, arrested Manchel in Venice and Reynolds and Lopez in Inglewood. During Reynolds’ arrest, detectives discovered a Rifle, ammunition, and other evidence, according to police.

On May 20, 2021, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Reynolds with one count of attempted murder, one count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, one count of arson, one count ignition of a destructive device, and one count of driving without the owner’s consent. The District Attorney’s Office also charged Lopez and Manchel with one count each of accessory to attempted murder.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
A rendering of a development underway on Lincoln Boulevard. Credit: Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Construction Underway for Mixed-use Lincoln Blvd Project Near Venice

May 21, 2021

Read more
May 21, 2021

47 units with retail under construction  By Sam Catanzaro Construction is underway for a four-story mixed-use development spanning a whole...

A Culver City police officer with a recovered French bulldog puppy. Photo: CCPD (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Culver City Police Use Drones in Recovery of Stolen French Bulldog Puppy

May 20, 2021

Read more
May 20, 2021

Puppy returned unharmed after being stolen May 12 By Sam Catanzaro A traffic collision, drones and a foot-chase were involved...

Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Missing 13-Year-Old From Oregon Could be Living on Venice Beach

May 20, 2021

Read more
May 20, 2021

Grandmother says missing 13-year-old Kail Thomas Schmalz may be living in tent on Venice Beach  By Sam Catanzaro  The grandmother...

The former Santa Monica Ben & Jerry's. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, Food & Drink, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Ben & Jerry’s Closes Main Street Santa Monica Shop

May 20, 2021

Read more
May 20, 2021

First West Coast Ben & Jerry’s closes up shop on Main Street  By Kerry Slater Ben & Jerry’s has closed...
News, video

Edify TV: Hear From Palisades Fire Front Line Firefighter

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

The Palisades fire is now 72% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...
Edify TV, Featured, Travel, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...

The Palisades Fire buns over the weekend. Photo: LAFD (Flickr)
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Arson Investigators Say 48-Year-Old Homeless Man Started Palisades Fire

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

Arson investigators say 48-year-old as a transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres  By Sam Catanzaro Officials have...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Bakery Owner Speaks About Recent Burglary

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

“This is my second home so it’s kind of like somebody is coming into my living room and wasn’t invited,” says...

An LAFD command post at the Will Rogers beach parking lot over the weekend. Photo: LA County Fire Department (Flickr).
News, Venice Beach News

LAFD Using Will Rogers Beach Parking Lot as Command Post for Palisades Fire

May 17, 2021

Read more
May 17, 2021

Pacific Palisades Community Council to officials: using beach parking lot for housing “will reduce firefighting capacity and exacerbate already dangerous...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Altercation at Rose Collective Ends in Arrest: YO! Venice Show – May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

Read more
May 17, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Altercation at Rose Collective Ends in Arrest * LAFD Creates Fast...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete

May 15, 2021

Read more
May 15, 2021

Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...

Photo: Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (Facebook).
Featured, News, politics, Venice Beach News

Vote Centers Open for Local Special Primary Election

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

May 18 Assembly District 54 Special Primary Election underway By Sam Catanzaro Vote centers are now open for the District...

A parking lot at Dockweiler Beach where homeless housing may be located in the future. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Homeless, News, Venice Beach News

Bonin Proposal to Make More Westside Homeless Shelters Passes Committee

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

LA City Council’s Homelessness and Poverty Committee advances controversial proposal By Sam Catanzaro A plan to bring more homeless shelters...

Photo: iron-teapot.com
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Dim Sum Specialist Opening Venice Boulevard Restaurant

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

Iron Teapot coming to 10306 Venice Boulevard in Palms  By Kerry Slater  A dim sum restaurant is opening on Venice...

Photo: LADOT (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Los Angeles Looking to Make Outdoor Dining Program Permanent

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

LA City Council instructions agencies to report on feasibility of making Al Fresco program permanent  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR