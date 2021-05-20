Missing 13-Year-Old From Oregon Could be Living on Venice Beach

Grandmother says missing 13-year-old Kail Thomas Schmalz may be living in tent on Venice Beach

By Sam Catanzaro

The grandmother of a missing teenager says the 13-year-old may be living in a tent on Venice Beach.

As reported by Patch, 13-year-old Kail Thomas Schmalz went missing April 30 in Medford, Oregon after telling his grandmother he was staying with friends over the weekend.

“We had a falling out a few days before,” his grandmother told Patch, adding that he has neither called nor returned any calls.

Kail’s family believes he ran away to California with a 16-year-old girl pretending to be a 14-year-old. The grandmother says the girl had been couch-hopping and she, the grandmother, did not want the girl to stay at her house but had offered to help her find another place to stay.

The girl has since turned herself over to authorities in Los Angeles, telling them she last saw Kail living in a tent on Venice Beach. Patch reports that the girl is currently hospitalized for an unspecified reason.

Kail is about 6’1’, between 200 and 240 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

“The most remarkable thing is he is a 6 foot tall 13-year-old so he comes off as being older than 13 because he’s so big,” his grandmother told Patch.

He was last seen wearing a sweatshirt with a black and green psychedelic graphic with the word “SULLEN” printed on the back, white sweatpants and black high-top shoes. In addition, he was carrying a light-colored backpack.

Anyone with information on Kail’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Medford Police Department at (541) 776-7206, case number 21-7109.