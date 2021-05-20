This week on Market Report Juliet Lemar talks with a local olive oil vender about the health effects of cooking with olive oil in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Is It Safe To Cook With Olive Oil?
First Mexican American Monument is Coming to the Westside
May 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Mexican American traquero Moment Committee has received approval from the Venice Neighborhood Council to create the first Mexican...
Animal Safety During Rattlesnake Season
May 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
An estimated 150,000 dogs and cats are bitten by venomous snakes each year in the United States, learn how to...
Palisades Fire Arson Suspect Arrested
May 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Palisades fire is now 32% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...
Jules Muck is Breaking Barriers for Female Artists Everywhere
May 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
World travelled artist and Venice Beach local Jules Muck shares unique journey as a female artist rising to world recognition....
Edify TV: LA Metro is Hiring
With the county beginning to fully reopen, LA Metro has announced plans to hire nearly 1,000 new drivers, learn more...
Altercation at Rose Collective Ends in Arrest: YO! Venice Show – May 17, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Altercation at Rose Collective Ends in Arrest * LAFD Creates Fast...
Traveling with Your Pet This Summer?
Prepare for summer vacation with your fur-baby, here with some helpful tips is animal expert and Santa Monica Animal Shelter...
Sew to Go?
May 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local sewing school The Sew Chateau found a unique way to survive pandemic closures and has finally reopened for business....
Anti-Semitic Graffiti Seen Along Bike Path
Anti-Semitic messages stenciled in graffiti on benches along the bike path from Will Rogers Beach to Venice cause concern. This...
Great White Sharks Closer Than We Think
Carlos Gauna captures great white sharks just off shore at many Westside beaches, learn more in this video brought to...
Tobey Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M
The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...
May Is Grapefruit Season in California
Grapefruits in California are the sweetest in May, learn how to choose the juiciest ones in this Market Report video...
Adopting a Pet?
May 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Animal expert Carmen Molinari discusses how to find the perfect pet to fit your lifestyle and family in this video...
Edify TV: Robot Food Delivery on the Westside
May 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Westside lawmakers have approved to continue robot food deliveries, learn more in this video brought to you by School of...
Metro Bike Share Relaunching with 13 New Stations : YO! Venice Show – May, 10, 2021
May 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice House Fire Under Investigation * Metro Bike Share Relaunching with...
