Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete

Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to move in, stay at and work. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu CC.

in Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Real Estate
Photo: Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (Facebook).
Featured, News, politics, Venice Beach News

Vote Centers Open for Local Special Primary Election

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

May 18 Assembly District 54 Special Primary Election underway By Sam Catanzaro Vote centers are now open for the District...

A parking lot at Dockweiler Beach where homeless housing may be located in the future. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Homeless, News, Venice Beach News

Bonin Proposal to Make More Westside Homeless Shelters Passes Committee

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

LA City Council’s Homelessness and Poverty Committee advances controversial proposal By Sam Catanzaro A plan to bring more homeless shelters...

Photo: iron-teapot.com
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Dim Sum Specialist Opening Venice Boulevard Restaurant

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

Iron Teapot coming to 10306 Venice Boulevard in Palms  By Kerry Slater  A dim sum restaurant is opening on Venice...

Photo: LADOT (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Los Angeles Looking to Make Outdoor Dining Program Permanent

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

LA City Council instructions agencies to report on feasibility of making Al Fresco program permanent  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Toby Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

Venice High School Named Among Top Schools in Country

May 11, 2021

May 11, 2021

U.S. News and World Report releases annual report By Toi Creel Out of nearly 20,000 schools nationwide, Venice High School...
Edify TV, Featured, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach Art

Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens

May 11, 2021

May 11, 2021

With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...

Tents on Venice Beach May 5, 2021. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Homeless, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

LAHSA Application for Permanent Housing Moves Online

May 10, 2021

May 10, 2021

Agency consolidates 15 different paper housing applications into one digital application By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA)...

A rendering of Apple's future Culver City offices.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Apple Plans to Add More Than 3K Jobs in Culver City-Area

May 10, 2021

May 10, 2021

3,000 jobs coming by 2026 By Toi Creel Apple will be bringing over 3,000 jobs to the Westside. According to...

10610-10628 West Venice Boulevard Rendering: Uriu and Associates.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Venice Boulevard Development Would Replace Auto Shop, Dentist’s Office With 100+ Apartments

May 10, 2021

May 10, 2021

A development proposed for Venice Boulevard would see an auto-body repair shop and dentist’s office be replaced by a 100+...
Venice Beach Real Estate

Household Budget Primer: 5 Money-saving Tips

May 8, 2021

May 8, 2021

Most money-saving tips need a lifestyle change to be beneficial. Whether it is changing to a more maintainable lifestyle or...
Venice Beach Real Estate

Bed Bugs: Can They Be Exterminated?

May 7, 2021

May 7, 2021

Household pests are so named for a good reason. These creatures are difficult to get rid of, and they cause...
Venice Beach Real Estate

What’s the Difference Between Home Insurance and Home Warranty

May 7, 2021

May 7, 2021

Insurance and warranty are terms that both describe some kind of protection for individuals who buy them. However, when it...

"Some might find the following proposals “mean,” or “cruel.” In my opinion, our current policy is the cruelest policy of all, because nothing meaningful ever changes," writes Jeff Hall. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Opinion: A 22-Point Plan to Deal With LA’s Homelessness Situation

May 6, 2021

May 6, 2021

By Jeff Hall People are freaking out about the homelessness issue – and with good reason. The sidewalk camps are...

Photo: Sinners and Saints (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Bakery’s Cash Registered Stolen

May 6, 2021

May 6, 2021

A Venice bakery had its cash registered stolen following a smash and grab robbery this week. According to the Los...

