Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to move in, stay at and work. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu CC.
Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete
Vote Centers Open for Local Special Primary Election
May 18 Assembly District 54 Special Primary Election underway By Sam Catanzaro Vote centers are now open for the District...
Bonin Proposal to Make More Westside Homeless Shelters Passes Committee
LA City Council’s Homelessness and Poverty Committee advances controversial proposal By Sam Catanzaro A plan to bring more homeless shelters...
Dim Sum Specialist Opening Venice Boulevard Restaurant
Iron Teapot coming to 10306 Venice Boulevard in Palms By Kerry Slater A dim sum restaurant is opening on Venice...
Los Angeles Looking to Make Outdoor Dining Program Permanent
LA City Council instructions agencies to report on feasibility of making Al Fresco program permanent By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles...
Toby Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M
May 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...
Venice High School Named Among Top Schools in Country
May 11, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
U.S. News and World Report releases annual report By Toi Creel Out of nearly 20,000 schools nationwide, Venice High School...
Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens
With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...
LAHSA Application for Permanent Housing Moves Online
Agency consolidates 15 different paper housing applications into one digital application By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA)...
Apple Plans to Add More Than 3K Jobs in Culver City-Area
3,000 jobs coming by 2026 By Toi Creel Apple will be bringing over 3,000 jobs to the Westside. According to...
Venice Boulevard Development Would Replace Auto Shop, Dentist’s Office With 100+ Apartments
A development proposed for Venice Boulevard would see an auto-body repair shop and dentist’s office be replaced by a 100+...
Household Budget Primer: 5 Money-saving Tips
May 8, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
Most money-saving tips need a lifestyle change to be beneficial. Whether it is changing to a more maintainable lifestyle or...
Bed Bugs: Can They Be Exterminated?
May 7, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
Household pests are so named for a good reason. These creatures are difficult to get rid of, and they cause...
What’s the Difference Between Home Insurance and Home Warranty
May 7, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
Insurance and warranty are terms that both describe some kind of protection for individuals who buy them. However, when it...
Opinion: A 22-Point Plan to Deal With LA’s Homelessness Situation
May 6, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
By Jeff Hall People are freaking out about the homelessness issue – and with good reason. The sidewalk camps are...
Venice Bakery’s Cash Registered Stolen
May 6, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
A Venice bakery had its cash registered stolen following a smash and grab robbery this week. According to the Los...
