Photo: Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (Facebook).

Vote Centers Open for Local Special Primary Election

May 18 Assembly District 54 Special Primary Election underway

By Sam Catanzaro

Vote centers are now open for the District 54 Special Primary Election, open for residents of Culver City, Palms, Baldwin Hills, Mar Vista and more.

On May 8, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced Vote Centers are open and available for the May 18 Assembly District 54 Special Primary Election. According to officials, centers will remain open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for safe in-person voting or to drop off completed Vote by Mail ballots. 

On the Westside, there are three voting centers currently open: IMAN Cultural Center (3376 Motor Ave), West Los Angeles College (10100 Jefferson Blvd) and Felicia Mahood Multipurpose Center (11338 Santa Monica Blvd). In addition, on election day there will be three additional Westside locations open: Vista Del Mar Child and Family Services (3200 Motor Ave), Mar Vista Recreation Center (11430 Woodbine St) and Barrington Recreation Center (333 S Barrington Ave). 

There are also vote by mail drop boxes located throughout the district. On the Westside these include Culver City’s Julian Dixon Library, Mar Vista Branch Library, UCLA’s Ackerman turnaround and Baldwin Hills Recreation Center. For a full list of drop off locations and voting centers, CLICK HERE.  

All vote centers will follow public health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19, according to LA County. 

The election is to fill the seat left vacant when Sydney Kamlager won a special election this spring to assume the 30th Senate District seat that became vacant when Holly Mitchell was elected to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

Five Democrats and a Socialist Workers Party candidate are on the ballot.

The five Democrats are

  • Isaac Bryan, educator and community organizer
  • Heather Hutt, former state director for then-Sen. Kamala Harris
  • Dallas Fowler, businesswoman and nonprofit executive
  • Samuel Robert Morales, financial advisor and entrepreneur
  • Cheryl C. Turner, attorney and state commissioner.

Bernard Senter, a grocery worker who is a member of the Socialist Workers Party is listed on the ballot as having no party preference. This is because there are not enough voters in the district who have registered with the Socialist Workers Party for it to be certified as an official party.

There are no write-in candidates for the election.

If no candidate wins a majority of the vote, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff election on July 20, 2021. 

California’s 54th Assembly District includes much of the Westside, including Culver City, Century City, Westwood, Rancho Park, Cheviot Hills, Mar Vista, Palms, Ladera Heights and Baldwin Hills. The district also includes Crenshaw and parts of South Los Angeles and Inglewood. 

