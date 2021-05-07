May 7, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Local Muralist Rip Cronk Restores “Starry Night” Mural on Wavecrest Avenue

Local Venice artist Rip Cronk has been painting murals in Venice since 1980, last month he restored the beloved “Starry Night” piece on Wavecrest Avenue, see the incredible transformation in this video brought to you by Bike Shop Santa Monica

in video
Related Posts
Food & Drink, video

Summer Strawberries Are Here!

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

Strawberries at the Santa Monica Farmers Market are now in season, join Juliet Lemar for Market Report to learn about...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Did You Lose Your Ring Near Venice? YO! Venice Show – May, 3, 2021

May 3, 2021

Read more
May 3, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Candlelight Vigil Held for Rescue Dog Killed in House Fire *...
video

Brentwood Senior Premieres Musical Talents with LA Philharmonic

April 30, 2021

Read more
April 30, 2021

Brentwood School Senior Joey Karz is premiering his musical compositions at the Los Angeles Philharmonic 2020/21 Composer Fellowship Program, learn...
video

19-Year-Old Westsider Creates Food Sharing App

April 29, 2021

Read more
April 29, 2021

OpenPantry app co-founder Theo Goldstine has a vision for the future of food sharing that reduces waste and insecurity from...
video

Will Venice Soon Have Its Own Museum?

April 28, 2021

Read more
April 28, 2021

The very first Venice Heritage Museum is coming to Venice Beach creating a space for locals and tourists to experience...
video

Local Activist Speaks About Hazardous Trash on Venice Streets

April 27, 2021

Read more
April 27, 2021

With Illegal dumping increasing by 420% since 2016 local activists are calling for action. Hear what local Rick Swinger of...
video

Edify TV: Voluntary Homeless Encampment Cleanups?

April 26, 2021

Read more
April 26, 2021

LA lawmakers have voted to replace mandatory homeless encampment cleanups citywide with a voluntary-based program, learn more in this video...
News, Venice Beach News, video

“Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – April, 26, 2021

April 26, 2021

Read more
April 26, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * “Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd * One-Of-A-Kind...
video, Westside Wellness

Want to Be A Triathlete?

April 26, 2021

Read more
April 26, 2021

LA Tri Club has been a Westside staple for over 20 years, providing information, support services, training & racing activities,...
Homeless, News, Venice Beach News, video

Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote

April 23, 2021

Read more
April 23, 2021

A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and...
video

Venice Beach Just Got More Accessible

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors has installed a new mesh access mat near the parking lot at...
Homeless, News, video

Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...
video

Plein Air Painter Brings Local Landscapes Into Focus

April 20, 2021

Read more
April 20, 2021

Award-winning artist Richard J. Oliver’s plein air paintings bring insightful observations about humankind’s relationship with nature. Brought to you by...
video

Edify TV: Renting a Car for Less Than a Scooter?

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

You can now borrow a car on the Westside for less than the price of an electric scooter. Learn more...
News, Venice Beach News, video

First Ever Venice Museum Currently Fundraising: YO! Venice Show – April, 19, 2021

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * First Ever Venice Museum Currently Fundraising * Airbnb Plans To Stop...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR