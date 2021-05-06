May 7, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Sinners and Saints (Facebook).

Venice Bakery’s Cash Registered Stolen

A Venice bakery had its cash registered stolen following a smash and grab robbery this week.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident took place around 4:30 a.m. at Sinners and Saints bakery, 2547 Lincoln Boulevard.

The unknown suspect smashed the door’s glass window and made off with a cash register. According to a Facebook post from the bakery, no one got hurt and nobody was in the building when the incident occurred.

“CANT STEAL OUR VIBE… only our cash box,” reads the post. “Also a huge thank you to everyone who reached out, offered support and love. It means the world to us. No one got hurt, luckily no one was in the building yet, so only some property damage. We love you all!!!”

The bakery, open 12-8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends, describeds itself as “a bakery like no other.”

“we are not only making heavenly ‘sinners’ desserts, but also a healthy option for those of us who have a sweet tooth, but still want to watch their weight and sugar intake without compromising on taste.”

Visit sinnersandsaintsdesserts.com for more information.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
"Some might find the following proposals “mean,” or “cruel.” In my opinion, our current policy is the cruelest policy of all, because nothing meaningful ever changes," writes Jeff Hall. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Opinion: A 22-Point Plan to Deal With LA’s Homelessness Situation

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

By Jeff Hall People are freaking out about the homelessness issue – and with good reason. The sidewalk camps are...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Venice Beach News

Santa Monica Lawmakers Gives Green Light to Pursue Main Street Closures

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

Lawmakers instruct staff to develop proposal that would close Main Street to vehicles on weekends By Sam Catanzaro Portions of...

Left: Loqui. Right: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. Photos: Facebook.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Tacos and Ice Cream Highlight New Playa Vista Dining and Retail Center

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

Loqui, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams highlight new complex  By Toi Creel A popular taqueria and ice cream shop highlight a...

Left to right: portobello mushroom, beef seekh kebab and tandoori chicken tinga tacos from Tikka Taco on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: Tikka Taco Bringing Desi Flavors to Venice Beach Boardwalk

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

Checking in a Tikka Taco, 1425 Ocean Front Walk By Kerry Slater Tikka Taco, a new spot on the Venice...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Details on Venice Boulevard Mixed-Use Proposal

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

More apartments could soon be coming to this lot on Venice Boulevard in Palms. Learn more in this video made...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Real Estate

Venice’s Fox Theater Revamp

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Travel, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Site Work Begins on Nearly Billion Dollar LAX Station

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

Site work has begun for a nearly billion dollar light rail transit station coming to LAX. Learn more in this...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Concert Capacity Rules Issue for Small Venues

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

Live music is back in LA County but the owner of a Westside jazz club says reopening will have to...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Did You Lose Your Ring Near Venice? YO! Venice Show – May, 3, 2021

May 3, 2021

Read more
May 3, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Candlelight Vigil Held for Rescue Dog Killed in House Fire *...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Woman Gives Birth on Venice Beach Boardwalk

May 3, 2021

Read more
May 3, 2021

LAFD transport mother and newborn to hospital following Sunday birth  By Sam Catanzaro A reported homeless woman gave birth on...
News, Venice Beach News

Fire Breaks Out Under 405 Freeway

April 29, 2021

Read more
April 29, 2021

LA and Culver fire departments put out Thursday afternoon fire at encampment A fire broke out at the 405 underpass...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Could Penmar Golf Course Become Affordable Housing?

April 29, 2021

Read more
April 29, 2021

Under a state bill facilities like Penmar golf course could be converted into space for affordable housing. Learn more in...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Restaurants

Italian-Style Raw Seafood Bar Comes to Main Street

April 29, 2021

Read more
April 29, 2021

Crudo e Nudo, a new Italian-style raw seafood bar on the Westside offers sustainably sourced fresh fish, shellfish and crustaceans....

Photo: LAPD Pacific Division (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Suspect at Large in Venice Beach Boardwalk Shooting

April 28, 2021

Read more
April 28, 2021

One person transported to hospital in stable condition Wednesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A suspect remains at large following a...

The 2018 WAVE Award winners. Photo: VeniceWaveAwards (Facebook).
Featured, News

Venice WAVE Awards Returns Celebrating teachers

April 27, 2021

Read more
April 27, 2021

Event returns next week in virtual format By Chad Winthrop The Venice WAVE Awards returns next week, celebrating local teachers...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR