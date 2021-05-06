Venice Bakery’s Cash Registered Stolen

A Venice bakery had its cash registered stolen following a smash and grab robbery this week.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident took place around 4:30 a.m. at Sinners and Saints bakery, 2547 Lincoln Boulevard.

The unknown suspect smashed the door’s glass window and made off with a cash register. According to a Facebook post from the bakery, no one got hurt and nobody was in the building when the incident occurred.

“CANT STEAL OUR VIBE… only our cash box,” reads the post. “Also a huge thank you to everyone who reached out, offered support and love. It means the world to us. No one got hurt, luckily no one was in the building yet, so only some property damage. We love you all!!!”

The bakery, open 12-8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends, describeds itself as “a bakery like no other.”

“we are not only making heavenly ‘sinners’ desserts, but also a healthy option for those of us who have a sweet tooth, but still want to watch their weight and sugar intake without compromising on taste.”

Visit sinnersandsaintsdesserts.com for more information.