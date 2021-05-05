May 7, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: LA Metro.

Metro Bike Share Relaunches on Westside

Program back after being suspended in September

By Chad Winthrop

LA Metro’s bike share system is back on the Westside. 

Metro and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) on Thursday relaunched a new Metro Bike Share System on the Westside in time for Bike Month in May. 

According to Metro, the agency has reinstalled 54 bike share stations and has plans to add 13 additional stations for a total of 67 in Westside communities, including Santa Monica, Venice, Mar Vista, Palms, Playa Vista and surrounding areas. Additional stations will be sited in Westside communities along the E Line including Westwood and Sawtelle. With the conversion, electric bikes will now be available to riders from Downtown LA to the Westside.

“With bike share available again on the Westside, Metro is continually improving our customers’ experience and giving them greater choices for their personal mobility,” said Metro CEO Phillip A. Washington. “Bike Share is one of our key initiatives to improve first/last mile access to and from our stations.  The combination of transit and bike share can help everyone better access local destinations and help reduce auto trips in our county.”

Metro temporarily suspended its bike share program on the Westside last September  to remove all “Smart Bikes” from its Westside service offerings. The agency’s Smart Bikes are not required to be physically docked to a bike share station. The bikes contain geofencing limitations that restrict their ability to be used outside the Westside area without incurring additional service fees. 

“Classic Bikes, which are station-based and include an electric-assist option, have higher ridership and are simpler to use. Metro’s vendor converted the Westside fleet at no cost to the agency,” Metro said. 

There are now 1,500 Metro Bikes and 209 stations located on the Westside, Central and Downtown LA, and North Hollywood, according to Metro. 

Every May Metro and the Southern California region celebrate bicycling as a sustainable and healthy transportation mode. This year, Metro will recognize Bike Month in May 2021, including Bike Anywhere Day (Friday, May 21) that will coincide with Bike Week (May 17-23, 2021)

For a map of all available Westside stations and bicycles, visit https://bikeshare.metro.net/stations/.

in News
Related Posts
"Some might find the following proposals “mean,” or “cruel.” In my opinion, our current policy is the cruelest policy of all, because nothing meaningful ever changes," writes Jeff Hall. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Opinion: A 22-Point Plan to Deal With LA’s Homelessness Situation

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

By Jeff Hall People are freaking out about the homelessness issue – and with good reason. The sidewalk camps are...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Venice Beach News

Santa Monica Lawmakers Gives Green Light to Pursue Main Street Closures

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

Lawmakers instruct staff to develop proposal that would close Main Street to vehicles on weekends By Sam Catanzaro Portions of...

Photo: Sinners and Saints (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Bakery’s Cash Registered Stolen

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

A Venice bakery had its cash registered stolen following a smash and grab robbery this week. According to the Los...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Details on Venice Boulevard Mixed-Use Proposal

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

More apartments could soon be coming to this lot on Venice Boulevard in Palms. Learn more in this video made...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Travel, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Site Work Begins on Nearly Billion Dollar LAX Station

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

Site work has begun for a nearly billion dollar light rail transit station coming to LAX. Learn more in this...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Did You Lose Your Ring Near Venice? YO! Venice Show – May, 3, 2021

May 3, 2021

Read more
May 3, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Candlelight Vigil Held for Rescue Dog Killed in House Fire *...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Woman Gives Birth on Venice Beach Boardwalk

May 3, 2021

Read more
May 3, 2021

LAFD transport mother and newborn to hospital following Sunday birth  By Sam Catanzaro A reported homeless woman gave birth on...
News, Venice Beach News

Fire Breaks Out Under 405 Freeway

April 29, 2021

Read more
April 29, 2021

LA and Culver fire departments put out Thursday afternoon fire at encampment A fire broke out at the 405 underpass...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Could Penmar Golf Course Become Affordable Housing?

April 29, 2021

Read more
April 29, 2021

Under a state bill facilities like Penmar golf course could be converted into space for affordable housing. Learn more in...

Photo: LAPD Pacific Division (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Suspect at Large in Venice Beach Boardwalk Shooting

April 28, 2021

Read more
April 28, 2021

One person transported to hospital in stable condition Wednesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A suspect remains at large following a...

The 2018 WAVE Award winners. Photo: VeniceWaveAwards (Facebook).
Featured, News

Venice WAVE Awards Returns Celebrating teachers

April 27, 2021

Read more
April 27, 2021

Event returns next week in virtual format By Chad Winthrop The Venice WAVE Awards returns next week, celebrating local teachers...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

NAMI Westside Wellness Weekend Kicks off With Series of Free Events

April 27, 2021

Read more
April 27, 2021

Free events throughout May for Mental Health Awareness Month By Staff Writer  Throughout May, the National Alliance on Mental Illness...
News, Venice Beach News, video

“Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – April, 26, 2021

April 26, 2021

Read more
April 26, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * “Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd * One-Of-A-Kind...

Carol Sobel. Photo: National Homelessness Law Center (Twitter).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Civil Rights Attorney Carol Sobel to Speak at Venice Neighborhood Council Homeless Meeting

April 26, 2021

Read more
April 26, 2021

Attorney Carol Sobel will present this Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom for VNC Homeless Committee  By Sam Catanzaro  Prominent...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Tesla Supercharger Coming to Santa Monica

April 25, 2021

Read more
April 25, 2021

A 24-hour Tesla supercharger station is planned for Santa Monica. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR