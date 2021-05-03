May 4, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Candlelight Vigil Held for Rescue Dog Killed in House Fire: YO! Venice Show – May, 3, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Candlelight Vigil Held for Rescue Dog Killed in House Fire
* Did You Lose Your Ring Near Venice?
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College

in News, Venice Beach News, video
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Woman Gives Birth on Venice Beach Boardwalk

May 3, 2021

May 3, 2021

LAFD transport mother and newborn to hospital following Sunday birth  By Sam Catanzaro A reported homeless woman gave birth on...
video

Brentwood Senior Premieres Musical Talents with LA Philharmonic

April 30, 2021

April 30, 2021

Brentwood School Senior Joey Karz is premiering his musical compositions at the Los Angeles Philharmonic 2020/21 Composer Fellowship Program, learn...
News, Venice Beach News

Fire Breaks Out Under 405 Freeway

April 29, 2021

April 29, 2021

LA and Culver fire departments put out Thursday afternoon fire at encampment A fire broke out at the 405 underpass...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Could Penmar Golf Course Become Affordable Housing?

April 29, 2021

April 29, 2021

Under a state bill facilities like Penmar golf course could be converted into space for affordable housing. Learn more in...
video

19-Year-Old Westsider Creates Food Sharing App

April 29, 2021

April 29, 2021

OpenPantry app co-founder Theo Goldstine has a vision for the future of food sharing that reduces waste and insecurity from...

Photo: LAPD Pacific Division (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Suspect at Large in Venice Beach Boardwalk Shooting

April 28, 2021

April 28, 2021

One person transported to hospital in stable condition Wednesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A suspect remains at large following a...
video

Will Venice Soon Have Its Own Museum?

April 28, 2021

April 28, 2021

The very first Venice Heritage Museum is coming to Venice Beach creating a space for locals and tourists to experience...

The 2018 WAVE Award winners. Photo: VeniceWaveAwards (Facebook).
Featured, News

Venice WAVE Awards Returns Celebrating teachers

April 27, 2021

April 27, 2021

Event returns next week in virtual format By Chad Winthrop The Venice WAVE Awards returns next week, celebrating local teachers...
video

Local Activist Speaks About Hazardous Trash on Venice Streets

April 27, 2021

April 27, 2021

With Illegal dumping increasing by 420% since 2016 local activists are calling for action. Hear what local Rick Swinger of...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

NAMI Westside Wellness Weekend Kicks off With Series of Free Events

April 27, 2021

April 27, 2021

Free events throughout May for Mental Health Awareness Month By Staff Writer  Throughout May, the National Alliance on Mental Illness...
video

Edify TV: Voluntary Homeless Encampment Cleanups?

April 26, 2021

April 26, 2021

LA lawmakers have voted to replace mandatory homeless encampment cleanups citywide with a voluntary-based program, learn more in this video...
News, Venice Beach News, video

“Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – April, 26, 2021

April 26, 2021

April 26, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * “Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd * One-Of-A-Kind...
video, Westside Wellness

Want to Be A Triathlete?

April 26, 2021

April 26, 2021

LA Tri Club has been a Westside staple for over 20 years, providing information, support services, training & racing activities,...

Carol Sobel. Photo: National Homelessness Law Center (Twitter).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Civil Rights Attorney Carol Sobel to Speak at Venice Neighborhood Council Homeless Meeting

April 26, 2021

April 26, 2021

Attorney Carol Sobel will present this Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom for VNC Homeless Committee  By Sam Catanzaro  Prominent...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Tesla Supercharger Coming to Santa Monica

April 25, 2021

April 25, 2021

A 24-hour Tesla supercharger station is planned for Santa Monica. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica...

