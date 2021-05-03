Candlelight Vigil Held for Rescue Dog Killed in House Fire: YO! Venice Show – May, 3, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Candlelight Vigil Held for Rescue Dog Killed in House Fire
* Did You Lose Your Ring Near Venice?
Candlelight Vigil Held for Rescue Dog Killed in House Fire
Woman Gives Birth on Venice Beach Boardwalk
May 3, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAFD transport mother and newborn to hospital following Sunday birth By Sam Catanzaro A reported homeless woman gave birth on...
Brentwood Senior Premieres Musical Talents with LA Philharmonic
April 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Brentwood School Senior Joey Karz is premiering his musical compositions at the Los Angeles Philharmonic 2020/21 Composer Fellowship Program, learn...
Fire Breaks Out Under 405 Freeway
April 29, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LA and Culver fire departments put out Thursday afternoon fire at encampment A fire broke out at the 405 underpass...
Edify TV: Could Penmar Golf Course Become Affordable Housing?
Under a state bill facilities like Penmar golf course could be converted into space for affordable housing. Learn more in...
19-Year-Old Westsider Creates Food Sharing App
April 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
OpenPantry app co-founder Theo Goldstine has a vision for the future of food sharing that reduces waste and insecurity from...
Suspect at Large in Venice Beach Boardwalk Shooting
April 28, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
One person transported to hospital in stable condition Wednesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A suspect remains at large following a...
Will Venice Soon Have Its Own Museum?
April 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The very first Venice Heritage Museum is coming to Venice Beach creating a space for locals and tourists to experience...
Venice WAVE Awards Returns Celebrating teachers
April 27, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Event returns next week in virtual format By Chad Winthrop The Venice WAVE Awards returns next week, celebrating local teachers...
Local Activist Speaks About Hazardous Trash on Venice Streets
April 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With Illegal dumping increasing by 420% since 2016 local activists are calling for action. Hear what local Rick Swinger of...
NAMI Westside Wellness Weekend Kicks off With Series of Free Events
April 27, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Free events throughout May for Mental Health Awareness Month By Staff Writer Throughout May, the National Alliance on Mental Illness...
Edify TV: Voluntary Homeless Encampment Cleanups?
LA lawmakers have voted to replace mandatory homeless encampment cleanups citywide with a voluntary-based program, learn more in this video...
“Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – April, 26, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * “Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd * One-Of-A-Kind...
Want to Be A Triathlete?
LA Tri Club has been a Westside staple for over 20 years, providing information, support services, training & racing activities,...
Civil Rights Attorney Carol Sobel to Speak at Venice Neighborhood Council Homeless Meeting
April 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Attorney Carol Sobel will present this Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom for VNC Homeless Committee By Sam Catanzaro Prominent...
Edify TV: Tesla Supercharger Coming to Santa Monica
A 24-hour Tesla supercharger station is planned for Santa Monica. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
