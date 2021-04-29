April 30, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Could Penmar Golf Course Become Affordable Housing?

Under a state bill facilities like Penmar golf course could be converted into space for affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.

Italian-Style Raw Seafood Bar Comes to Main Street

April 29, 2021

April 29, 2021

Crudo e Nudo, a new Italian-style raw seafood bar on the Westside offers sustainably sourced fresh fish, shellfish and crustaceans....

Photo: LAPD Pacific Division (Facebook).
Suspect at Large in Venice Beach Boardwalk Shooting

April 28, 2021

April 28, 2021

One person transported to hospital in stable condition Wednesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A suspect remains at large following a...

The 2018 WAVE Award winners. Photo: VeniceWaveAwards (Facebook).
Venice WAVE Awards Returns Celebrating teachers

April 27, 2021

April 27, 2021

Event returns next week in virtual format By Chad Winthrop The Venice WAVE Awards returns next week, celebrating local teachers...
NAMI Westside Wellness Weekend Kicks off With Series of Free Events

April 27, 2021

April 27, 2021

Free events throughout May for Mental Health Awareness Month By Staff Writer  Throughout May, the National Alliance on Mental Illness...
“Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – April, 26, 2021

April 26, 2021

April 26, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * “Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd * One-Of-A-Kind...

Carol Sobel. Photo: National Homelessness Law Center (Twitter).
Civil Rights Attorney Carol Sobel to Speak at Venice Neighborhood Council Homeless Meeting

April 26, 2021

April 26, 2021

Attorney Carol Sobel will present this Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom for VNC Homeless Committee  By Sam Catanzaro  Prominent...
Edify TV: Tesla Supercharger Coming to Santa Monica

April 25, 2021

April 25, 2021

A 24-hour Tesla supercharger station is planned for Santa Monica. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote

April 23, 2021

April 23, 2021

A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and...

Rendering: The Albert Group Architects
Six-Story Development Full Steam Ahead in Palms

April 23, 2021

April 23, 2021

62-units underway in Palms By Toi Creel Construction is underway on a six-story, 62 unit housing project with affordable units...
Edify TV: Venice Vigil for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo

April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021

This week a group gathered in Venice to pay homage to two Black people killed by police: Daunte Wright and...

The CIA Cleaning Crew on 2/20 clean up. Photo: Venice Chamber of Commerce (Facebook).
Volunteers Needed for Lincoln Boulevard Venice Cleanup

April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021

Chamber in Action Pop-up Cleaning Crew on Lincoln Boulevard this weekend By Staff Writer Volunteers are needed for pop-up cleaning...

Togo, a dog that was killed after a Venice home went up in flames this week. Photo: GoFundMe.
Fundraiser for Venice Woman Whose Rescue Dog Was Killed in Fire

April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021

Wednesday morning incident still under investigation  By Sam Catanzaro A fundraiser is being held to support a Venice woman whose...
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets

April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021

This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...
Restaurant Spotlight: Tar And Roses Serves Up Wood-Fired Cuisine, Earthy Wines With Reopening

April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021

Popular SM restaurant back up and running By Toi Creel Far too many restaurants have fallen victim to the pandemic....

The interior of JuneShine on Main Street in Santa Monica. Photo: JuneShine (Facebook).
Hard Kombucha Tasting Room Opens on Main Street

April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021

JuneShine opens on Main Street in Santa Monica Toi Creel A hard kumbucha tasting room has opened on Main Street...

