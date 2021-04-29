Under a state bill facilities like Penmar golf course could be converted into space for affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Edify TV: Could Penmar Golf Course Become Affordable Housing?
Italian-Style Raw Seafood Bar Comes to Main Street
Crudo e Nudo, a new Italian-style raw seafood bar on the Westside offers sustainably sourced fresh fish, shellfish and crustaceans....
Suspect at Large in Venice Beach Boardwalk Shooting
April 28, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
One person transported to hospital in stable condition Wednesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A suspect remains at large following a...
Venice WAVE Awards Returns Celebrating teachers
April 27, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Event returns next week in virtual format By Chad Winthrop The Venice WAVE Awards returns next week, celebrating local teachers...
NAMI Westside Wellness Weekend Kicks off With Series of Free Events
April 27, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Free events throughout May for Mental Health Awareness Month By Staff Writer Throughout May, the National Alliance on Mental Illness...
“Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – April, 26, 2021
April 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * “Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd * One-Of-A-Kind...
Civil Rights Attorney Carol Sobel to Speak at Venice Neighborhood Council Homeless Meeting
April 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Attorney Carol Sobel will present this Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom for VNC Homeless Committee By Sam Catanzaro Prominent...
Edify TV: Tesla Supercharger Coming to Santa Monica
A 24-hour Tesla supercharger station is planned for Santa Monica. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote
April 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and...
Six-Story Development Full Steam Ahead in Palms
April 23, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
62-units underway in Palms By Toi Creel Construction is underway on a six-story, 62 unit housing project with affordable units...
Edify TV: Venice Vigil for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo
This week a group gathered in Venice to pay homage to two Black people killed by police: Daunte Wright and...
Volunteers Needed for Lincoln Boulevard Venice Cleanup
Chamber in Action Pop-up Cleaning Crew on Lincoln Boulevard this weekend By Staff Writer Volunteers are needed for pop-up cleaning...
Fundraiser for Venice Woman Whose Rescue Dog Was Killed in Fire
April 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Wednesday morning incident still under investigation By Sam Catanzaro A fundraiser is being held to support a Venice woman whose...
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets
April 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...
Restaurant Spotlight: Tar And Roses Serves Up Wood-Fired Cuisine, Earthy Wines With Reopening
Popular SM restaurant back up and running By Toi Creel Far too many restaurants have fallen victim to the pandemic....
Hard Kombucha Tasting Room Opens on Main Street
JuneShine opens on Main Street in Santa Monica Toi Creel A hard kumbucha tasting room has opened on Main Street...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Could Penmar Golf Course Become Affordable Housing?
Under a state bill facilities like Penmar golf course could be converted into space for affordable housing. Learn more in...Read more
POPULAR
Local Activist Speaks About Hazardous Trash on Venice Streets
With Illegal dumping increasing by 420% since 2016 local activists are calling for action. Hear what local Rick Swinger of...Read more