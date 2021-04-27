Venice WAVE Awards Returns Celebrating teachers

Event returns next week in virtual format

By Chad Winthrop

The Venice WAVE Awards returns next week, celebrating local teachers for the excellence in education.

The event, hosted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce Education Committee, will take place Thursday, May 6 in the evening. An exact time has yet to be announced.

“After mourning the loss of the 10th annual WAVE Awards, we are dusting off our tiaras and RISING TO THE CHALLENGE,” the Chamber said in an event announcement.

The year’s event, the 11th annual WAVE Awards, will be virtual. The annual ceremony celebrates teachers throughout the community who are chosen by their peers for their excellence in education.

“In a year that has seen our educational system uprooted by COVID-19’s rising inequities, winning teachers are “Rising to the Challenge,” meaningfully connecting with their students to foster both empathy and moral independence, essential in crafting meaningful lives in our evolving global community,” the Chamber said.

For more more information visit venicewaveawards.weebly.com