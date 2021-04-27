April 27, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

NAMI Westside Wellness Weekend Kicks off With Series of Free Events

Free events throughout May for Mental Health Awareness Month

By Staff Writer 

Throughout May, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Westside Los Angeles is offering a series of free events to provide education, advocacy and more, kicking off with a Wellness Weekend this upcoming weekend. 

NAMI Westside Los Angeles is a grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. 

NAMI Westside Los Angeles Wellness Weekend will take place on May 1 and 2, and feature a series of engaging, empowering events that will continue throughout the month of May to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month. 

According to event organizers, these events (both virtual and COVID-safe in-person) are intended “to shine a hopeful light on the many free resources available to everyone impacted by mental health conditions.”

The Wellness Weekend will kick off with the first annual Youth Wellness Rally, co-produced with The Shift Los Angeles, featuring the voices of young mental health advocates to “start the conversation” and a Listening Session with high school and college students from all over Los Angeles. 

On Saturday, May 1st, join the in-person Wellness Stage at the 3rd Street Promenade, where Purposeful Pixie will lead a free wellness class with myndstream, harnessing the power of music for personal well being. Storytelling and songs from X.Ari will conclude the COVID-19 safe live event “in an environment where everyone feels accepted, supported, and seen – and safe,” NAMI said.  

The weekend will also include workshops with top psychiatrists in the field such as Dr. Xavier Amador; a conversation with best-selling authors Andrew Solomon and Juan Acosta, hosted by popular podcaster Paul Gilmartin. 

On Sunday, be sure to check out Be An Everyday Advocate workshop on how to use your voice to stop the stigma and bring awareness to mental health conditions.

In addition, over the course of the month, NAMI WLA will offer other events, including a panel of wellness influencers hosted by IGNTD Podcast’s power couple Sophie and Adi Jaffe, interactive Vision Board and creative writing workshops on Wellness Wednesdays, a Tech Panel on the Future of Work, and a special partnership with MTV Mental Health Action Day on May 20. The month will conclude with a Celebration of Service, an award ceremony honoring mental health advocates and the staff of UCLA Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital. Schedule and registration at wellnessweekend.namila.org or call 310-889-7200

in Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness
Related Posts
News, Venice Beach News, video

“Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – April, 26, 2021

April 26, 2021

Read more
April 26, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * “Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd * One-Of-A-Kind...
video, Westside Wellness

Want to Be A Triathlete?

April 26, 2021

Read more
April 26, 2021

LA Tri Club has been a Westside staple for over 20 years, providing information, support services, training & racing activities,...

Carol Sobel. Photo: National Homelessness Law Center (Twitter).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Civil Rights Attorney Carol Sobel to Speak at Venice Neighborhood Council Homeless Meeting

April 26, 2021

Read more
April 26, 2021

Attorney Carol Sobel will present this Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom for VNC Homeless Committee  By Sam Catanzaro  Prominent...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Tesla Supercharger Coming to Santa Monica

April 25, 2021

Read more
April 25, 2021

A 24-hour Tesla supercharger station is planned for Santa Monica. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
Homeless, News, Venice Beach News, video

Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote

April 23, 2021

Read more
April 23, 2021

A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and...

Rendering: The Albert Group Architects
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Six-Story Development Full Steam Ahead in Palms

April 23, 2021

Read more
April 23, 2021

62-units underway in Palms By Toi Creel Construction is underway on a six-story, 62 unit housing project with affordable units...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Vigil for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

This week a group gathered in Venice to pay homage to two Black people killed by police: Daunte Wright and...

The CIA Cleaning Crew on 2/20 clean up. Photo: Venice Chamber of Commerce (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Volunteers Needed for Lincoln Boulevard Venice Cleanup

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Chamber in Action Pop-up Cleaning Crew on Lincoln Boulevard this weekend By Staff Writer Volunteers are needed for pop-up cleaning...

Togo, a dog that was killed after a Venice home went up in flames this week. Photo: GoFundMe.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Fundraiser for Venice Woman Whose Rescue Dog Was Killed in Fire

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Wednesday morning incident still under investigation  By Sam Catanzaro A fundraiser is being held to support a Venice woman whose...
Homeless, News, video

Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Restaurant Spotlight: Tar And Roses Serves Up Wood-Fired Cuisine, Earthy Wines With Reopening

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Popular SM restaurant back up and running By Toi Creel Far too many restaurants have fallen victim to the pandemic....

The interior of JuneShine on Main Street in Santa Monica. Photo: JuneShine (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Hard Kombucha Tasting Room Opens on Main Street

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

JuneShine opens on Main Street in Santa Monica Toi Creel A hard kumbucha tasting room has opened on Main Street...

Left to right: beef, chicken and pork tacos from LOQUI in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, Food & Drink, News, Venice Beach News

Food Review: A Cluckin’ Good Chicken Taco

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Breaking down chicken, pork and beef tacos from LOQUI By Kerry Slater A Westside taco spot, while a bit pricey,...

A Venice bungalow on fire early Wednesday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Family Dog Killed in Venice Bungalow Fire

April 21, 2021

Read more
April 21, 2021

LAFD put out fire at 1913 bungalow Tuesday morning that kills family dog By Sam Catanzaro A dog died in...

California grunion spawning on a sandy Southern California beach. Photo: CDFW.
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

Grunion Fish Make Their Annual Run

April 20, 2021

Read more
April 20, 2021

Spawning season under way in Santa Monica Bay By Toi Creel Grunion, the small silver fish, have made their way...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR