LA lawmakers have voted to replace mandatory homeless encampment cleanups citywide with a voluntary-based program, learn more in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Voluntary Homeless Encampment Cleanups?
“Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – April, 26, 2021
April 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * "Yarnbomb" Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd * One-Of-A-Kind...
Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote
April 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and...
Venice Beach Just Got More Accessible
April 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors has installed a new mesh access mat near the parking lot at...
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets
April 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...
Plein Air Painter Brings Local Landscapes Into Focus
April 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Award-winning artist Richard J. Oliver's plein air paintings bring insightful observations about humankind's relationship with nature.
Edify TV: Renting a Car for Less Than a Scooter?
You can now borrow a car on the Westside for less than the price of an electric scooter.
First Ever Venice Museum Currently Fundraising: YO! Venice Show – April, 19, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * First Ever Venice Museum Currently Fundraising * Airbnb Plans To Stop...
School of Rock’s Online Lessons Offer Immersive Learning Experiences
School of Rock is the world's most evolutionary music school offering immersive online programs through The School of Rock Method™,
Westside Local Bringing Kindness To Strangers
April 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Kind Effect is a movement seeking to bring hope, love, and meaningful interactions to everyone. Learn more about the...
Edify TV: Traffic Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels
April 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As the Westside reopens, another thing is returning to the neighborhood: traffic.
Beached Dolphin Near Venice: YO! Venice Show – April, 12, 2021
April 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Beached Dolphin Near Venice Beach * Fareless rides coming to LA...
Venice Beach Featured in New Netflix Animated Series
The new Netflix animated series, City of Ghosts, shines a spotlight on Venice Beach.
Venice Beach Handball Courts Set to be Cleared Out
Due to an encampment at the courts LA City has posted its intent to clear out the area on April...
Edify TV: Brentwood Encampment Reacts to Veteran Homicide
Last weekend a homeless veteran, just a week away from entering permanent supportive housing, was killed in a vehicular assault....
Edify TV: First Look at Rail Line From Valley to Westside
April 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A team has been selected to design a future train line that will take commuters from the Valley to the...
Grunion Fish Make Their Annual Run
Spawning season under way in Santa Monica Bay By Toi Creel Grunion, the small silver fish, have made their way...Read more