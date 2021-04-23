April 24, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous vote

A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and businesses opposed to The Ramada Inn Homeless shelter project, what happens now? This video was brought to you by School of Rock.

in Homeless, News, Venice Beach News, video
Related Posts
Rendering: The Albert Group Architects
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Six-Story Development Full Steam Ahead in Palms

April 23, 2021

Read more
April 23, 2021

62-units underway in Palms By Toi Creel Construction is underway on a six-story, 62 unit housing project with affordable units...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Vigil for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

This week a group gathered in Venice to pay homage to two Black people killed by police: Daunte Wright and...
video

Venice Beach Just Got More Accessible

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors has installed a new mesh access mat near the parking lot at...

The CIA Cleaning Crew on 2/20 clean up. Photo: Venice Chamber of Commerce (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Volunteers Needed for Lincoln Boulevard Venice Cleanup

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Chamber in Action Pop-up Cleaning Crew on Lincoln Boulevard this weekend By Staff Writer Volunteers are needed for pop-up cleaning...

Togo, a dog that was killed after a Venice home went up in flames this week. Photo: GoFundMe.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Fundraiser for Venice Woman Whose Rescue Dog Was Killed in Fire

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Wednesday morning incident still under investigation  By Sam Catanzaro A fundraiser is being held to support a Venice woman whose...
Homeless, News, video

Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Restaurant Spotlight: Tar And Roses Serves Up Wood-Fired Cuisine, Earthy Wines With Reopening

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Popular SM restaurant back up and running By Toi Creel Far too many restaurants have fallen victim to the pandemic....

The interior of JuneShine on Main Street in Santa Monica. Photo: JuneShine (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Hard Kombucha Tasting Room Opens on Main Street

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

JuneShine opens on Main Street in Santa Monica Toi Creel A hard kumbucha tasting room has opened on Main Street...

Left to right: beef, chicken and pork tacos from LOQUI in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, Food & Drink, News, Venice Beach News

Food Review: A Cluckin’ Good Chicken Taco

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Breaking down chicken, pork and beef tacos from LOQUI By Kerry Slater A Westside taco spot, while a bit pricey,...

A Venice bungalow on fire early Wednesday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Family Dog Killed in Venice Bungalow Fire

April 21, 2021

Read more
April 21, 2021

LAFD put out fire at 1913 bungalow Tuesday morning that kills family dog By Sam Catanzaro A dog died in...
video

Plein Air Painter Brings Local Landscapes Into Focus

April 20, 2021

Read more
April 20, 2021

Award-winning artist Richard J. Oliver’s plein air paintings bring insightful observations about humankind’s relationship with nature. Brought to you by...

California grunion spawning on a sandy Southern California beach. Photo: CDFW.
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

Grunion Fish Make Their Annual Run

April 20, 2021

Read more
April 20, 2021

Spawning season under way in Santa Monica Bay By Toi Creel Grunion, the small silver fish, have made their way...

Maria Greenshields-Ziman attends Venice Family Clinic Art Walk & Auction at Google Los Angeles on May 19, 2019 in Venice, CA. Photo by David Crotty/PMC via Venice Family Clinic (Facebook).
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach Art, Venice Beach News

Venice Art Walk Returns

April 20, 2021

Read more
April 20, 2021

Annual event returns virtually April 28-May 11 By Staff Writer The Venice Art Walk and auction returns with a series of...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Biking Increasing in Los Angeles

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

Once considered among the worst places for cyclists, data shows that biking has increased substantially in Los Angeles. Learn more...
video

Edify TV: Renting a Car for Less Than a Scooter?

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

You can now borrow a car on the Westside for less than the price of an electric scooter. Learn more...

