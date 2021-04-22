Volunteers Needed for Lincoln Boulevard Venice Cleanup

Chamber in Action Pop-up Cleaning Crew on Lincoln Boulevard this weekend

By Staff Writer

Volunteers are needed for pop-up cleaning crew in Venice this weekend.

This event is a part of the Chamber in Action Committee’s (CIA) Pop-Up Cleaning Crew initiative in which the committee and volunteers visit different areas around Venice to pick up trash and help take care of the community.

This weekend’s event will take place on Saturday, April 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Lincoln Boulevard between California and Venice

According to the Chamber, there is limited space due to safety protocols.

To sign up – email Brennan Lindner, CIA Chair, at brennan@genericevents.com

Lindner, a Venice resident since 2007, was driven to start the pop up crews after noticing an accumulation of trash around Venice in recent months. Finding this unacceptable, and with a little more time on his hands since his company Generic Events had to pivot to the virtual world, he decided it was time to take charge rather than wait for the City to do something. “It’s a great way for stakeholders to be active in their community and make a direct impact where you can immediately see results,” said Lindner.