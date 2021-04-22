April 23, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
The CIA Cleaning Crew on 2/20 clean up. Photo: Venice Chamber of Commerce (Facebook).

Volunteers Needed for Lincoln Boulevard Venice Cleanup

Chamber in Action Pop-up Cleaning Crew on Lincoln Boulevard this weekend

By Staff Writer

Volunteers are needed for pop-up cleaning crew in Venice this weekend.

This event is a part of the Chamber in Action Committee’s (CIA) Pop-Up Cleaning Crew initiative in which the committee and volunteers visit different areas around Venice to pick up trash and help take care of the community.

This weekend’s event will take place on Saturday, April 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Lincoln Boulevard between California and Venice

According to the Chamber, there is limited space due to safety protocols.

To sign up – email Brennan Lindner, CIA Chair, at brennan@genericevents.com

Lindner, a Venice resident since 2007, was driven to start the pop up crews after noticing an accumulation of trash around Venice in recent months. Finding this unacceptable, and with a little more time on his hands since his company Generic Events had to pivot to the virtual world, he decided it was time to take charge rather than wait for the City to do something. “It’s a great way for stakeholders to be active in their community and make a direct impact where you can immediately see results,” said Lindner.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Vigil for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

This week a group gathered in Venice to pay homage to two Black people killed by police: Daunte Wright and...

Togo, a dog that was killed after a Venice home went up in flames this week. Photo: GoFundMe.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Fundraiser for Venice Woman Whose Rescue Dog Was Killed in Fire

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Wednesday morning incident still under investigation  By Sam Catanzaro A fundraiser is being held to support a Venice woman whose...
Homeless, News, video

Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Restaurant Spotlight: Tar And Roses Serves Up Wood-Fired Cuisine, Earthy Wines With Reopening

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Popular SM restaurant back up and running By Toi Creel Far too many restaurants have fallen victim to the pandemic....

The interior of JuneShine on Main Street in Santa Monica. Photo: JuneShine (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Hard Kombucha Tasting Room Opens on Main Street

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

JuneShine opens on Main Street in Santa Monica Toi Creel A hard kumbucha tasting room has opened on Main Street...

Left to right: beef, chicken and pork tacos from LOQUI in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, Food & Drink, News, Venice Beach News

Food Review: A Cluckin’ Good Chicken Taco

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Breaking down chicken, pork and beef tacos from LOQUI By Kerry Slater A Westside taco spot, while a bit pricey,...

A Venice bungalow on fire early Wednesday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Family Dog Killed in Venice Bungalow Fire

April 21, 2021

Read more
April 21, 2021

LAFD put out fire at 1913 bungalow Tuesday morning that kills family dog By Sam Catanzaro A dog died in...

California grunion spawning on a sandy Southern California beach. Photo: CDFW.
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

Grunion Fish Make Their Annual Run

April 20, 2021

Read more
April 20, 2021

Spawning season under way in Santa Monica Bay By Toi Creel Grunion, the small silver fish, have made their way...

Maria Greenshields-Ziman attends Venice Family Clinic Art Walk & Auction at Google Los Angeles on May 19, 2019 in Venice, CA. Photo by David Crotty/PMC via Venice Family Clinic (Facebook).
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach Art, Venice Beach News

Venice Art Walk Returns

April 20, 2021

Read more
April 20, 2021

Annual event returns virtually April 28-May 11 By Staff Writer The Venice Art Walk and auction returns with a series of...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Biking Increasing in Los Angeles

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

Once considered among the worst places for cyclists, data shows that biking has increased substantially in Los Angeles. Learn more...
News, Venice Beach News, video

First Ever Venice Museum Currently Fundraising: YO! Venice Show – April, 19, 2021

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * First Ever Venice Museum Currently Fundraising * Airbnb Plans To Stop...

The area of Lincoln Boulevard and Flower Court where a fatal hit and run took place in January. Photo: Google.
Featured

LAPD Seek Information on Fatal Venice Hit and Run

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

Police are seeking info regarding a hit and run that killed a 60-year-old Venice man earlier this year.  According to...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: $2 Billion Beverly Hills Development Proposed Near Westside

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

A developer wants to build a $2 billion condo and retail development flanking the Beverly Hilton hotel. Learn more in...
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Culver City Video Game HQ Underway

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

Take a look at the Culver City headquarters for a $3.3 billion gaming company. Video made possible by Santa Monica...

The Encore development in Playa Vista. Photo: Taylor Morrison.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

14 Home Complex Starting at $3 Million Wraps up Near Facebook Offices

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

 Work wraps up at Encore development  By Chad Winthrop  Work is nearly done on 14 multi-story homes starting at $3.1...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR