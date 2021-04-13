Virtual Venice Art Crawl This Week

Singers, poets, painters, photographers, performance artists and gallery owners are all scheduled to participate in the virtual Venice Art Crawl of 2021 this week.

“I am just giddy about this year’s event!” said Sunny Bak Venice Art Crawl President.

The Venice Chamber of Commerce hosted-event, this year themed “Metamorphosis”, is taking place Thursday, April 15th 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. on social media.

“Thanks to the virtual venue, Venice artists scattered around the globe can participate along with their local colleagues,” organizers said.

Opening the hour with a twenty minute set, Olivier Ozoux will take attendees on an EDM journey through beats, bass and soundscapes, as artists Juliet Lemar–also a producer for Yo! Venice– and Andrew Curtis will start to paint in their own unique styles, creating limited edition pieces, exclusively for the Venice Art Crawl.

Closing the show with a forty minute set, Lora Levison will perform songs from her upcoming musical, “Father Daughter Dance,” telling multidimensional stories about her life through lyrics, voice, frequency and vulnerability.

Join the livestream at home via Instagram @veniceartcrawl, Facebook Venice Art Crawl or catch the live viewing projected on the Venice Art Wall on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.