L.A’s Top Beach Lifeguards Earn Over $350k

Beach Lifeguards in Los Angeles are earning upwards of $392K, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasey Pennar Podley

Edify TV: Traffic Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels

April 12, 2021

April 12, 2021

As the Westside reopens, another thing is returning to the neighborhood: traffic. This video make possible by The Bike Shop...
Beached Dolphin Near Venice: YO! Venice Show – April, 12, 2021

April 12, 2021

April 12, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Beached Dolphin Near Venice Beach * Fareless rides coming to LA...
Venice Beach Featured in New Netflix Animated Series

April 8, 2021

April 8, 2021

The new Netflix animated series, City of Ghosts, shines a spotlight on Venice Beach. Video brought to you by School...
Venice Beach Handball Courts Set to be Cleared Out

April 8, 2021

April 8, 2021

Due to an encampment at the courts LA City has posted its intent to clear out the area on April...
Edify TV: Brentwood Encampment Reacts to Veteran Homicide

April 8, 2021

April 8, 2021

Last weekend a homeless veteran, just a week away from entering permanent supportive housing, was killed in a vehicular assault....
Edify TV: First Look at Rail Line From Valley to Westside

April 5, 2021

April 5, 2021

A team has been selected to design a future train line that will take commuters from the Valley to the...
Davy Jones Liquor Locker Closes Down: YO! Venice Show – April, 5, 2021

April 5, 2021

April 5, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested with Concealed Pistol Near Boardwalk * Davy Jones Liquor...
National AIDS Memorial Mary Bowman Arts in Activism Award Given to Westside Local

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2021

Poet, Activist, Artist, and Westside local Ima Diawara uses her art and activism to raise greater awareness about bigotry, stigma...
Councilmembers Seek to Extend the Motel Conversion Ordinance

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2021

Councilmembers Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin have introduced a motion to the Departments of City Planning and Building and Safety...
Workers Walkout on American Beauty Restaurant

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2021

Front of House workers are calling on American Beauty restaurant to change workers’ pay. Learn more in this video brought...
Which Coast Has the Best Bagels?

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Has the West Coast become the new king of Bagels? Today we chat with Pop’s Bagels in Culver City to...
Venice Residents Suing City For Lack of Homeless Enforcement

March 30, 2021

March 30, 2021

A lawsuit has been filed between the Venice residents and the City of Los Angeles over the city’s handling of...
Beloved Actor Cliff Simon Has Passed Away

March 29, 2021

March 29, 2021

Actor, athlete, author, and dancer Cliff Simon passed away on March 9th in a tragic kiteboarding accident. This video brought...
Rihanna Visits Venice Beach Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – March, 29, 2021

March 29, 2021

March 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Local Homeless Activist Arrested In Echo Park * Rihanna Visits Venice...
Play Your Way To a Better Tomorrow

March 25, 2021

March 25, 2021

Cayton Children’s Museum is offering online and outdoor play opportunities for all ages, learn more in this video brought to...

