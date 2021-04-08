April 8, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
The "Cool Ocean Dip" pudding from Pudu Pudu. Photo: Official.

‘Next-Generation’ Pudding Comes to Venice

Pudu Pudu opens on Abbot Kinney

By Kerry Slater

A dessert shop specializing “next-generation” pudding has come to Venice 

Pudu Pudu, from German multinational company Dr. Oetker, is now up and running in Venice at 1432 Abbot Kinney Boulevard.

So what is Pudu Pudu exactly?

“pudu pudu pudding satisfies your sweet tooth with high-quality ingredients, health-boosting superfoods and toppings so incredible they could be works of art. Our next-generation pudding made from organic milk experiments with creative flavor fusions such as turmeric, spirulina and rich chocolate orange so you can make every day a little bit sweeter,” reads their website.

Among Pudu Pudu’s offerings include: Butterfly In The Sky (Bourbon vanilla pudding dessert with green spirulina, banana cacao powder, chocolate curls, edible jasmine blossom); Sun Catcher (Spiced turmeric pudding | fresh pomegranate seeds | dusting of blue spirulina antioxidants | edible hibiscus flower | coconut crunch); Wow in the Wild (Wild Blueberry pudding | white chocolate curls | dusting of blueberry antioxidants | edible blossoms | fresh blueberries & raspberries.)

In addition, the shop is set to open a location at Westfield Century City this summer. 

