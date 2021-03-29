March 29, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Rihanna Visits Venice Beach Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – March, 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Local Homeless Activist Arrested In Echo Park
* Rihanna Visits Venice Beach Boardwalk
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

A rendering of a townhome development underway in Del Rey. Photo: City of LA.
Eight Small Homes Under Construction in Del Rey

March 29, 2021

March 29, 2021

Development taking shape near Ballona Creek By Chad Winthrop Eight small homes are taking shape in Del Rey on land...

A fire burns in Venice early Friday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Two Vehicles Damaged in Week’s Fourth Encampmemt-Related Fire

March 26, 2021

March 26, 2021

Fourth encampment-related fire in a week By Sam Catanzaro Two vehicles were among the property damaged in a Venice tent...
Edify TV: Westside Getting Busways?

March 25, 2021

March 25, 2021

The Westside could be getting two bus transitways. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Play Your Way To a Better Tomorrow

March 25, 2021

March 25, 2021

Cayton Children’s Museum is offering online and outdoor play opportunities for all ages, learn more in this video brought to...

John DeCindis
Homeless Man Pleads Not Guilty to the Killing of Elderly Venice Photographer

March 25, 2021

March 25, 2021

45-year-old man pleads not guilty at preliminary hearing Thursday By Sam Catanzaro A man pleaded not guilty this week to...
The Hazards of Storm Drains

March 25, 2021

March 25, 2021

Storm drains can carry hazardous substances, bacteria, and viruses, what are the city officials doing to address this issue? Video...

The Nash Sandwich from Al's Hot Chicken on Venice Boulevard in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Food Review: A Piece of Culinary Perfection

March 25, 2021

March 25, 2021

The Nash Sandwich from Al’s Hot Chicken in Culver City By Kerry Slater Is the best fried chicken sandwich in...

A LA County Fire Department helicopter drops water on a Tuesday fire at the Ballons Wetlands. Photo: Citizen App.
Brush Fire Burns Five Acres at Ballona Wetlands

March 24, 2021

March 24, 2021

Over 50 firefighters put out Wednesday blaze By Sam Catanzaro Over 50 firefighters aided by a helicopter fought off a...

Photo: n/soto (website).
Two-Michelin Starred Restaurant in Palms Opens New Venture

March 23, 2021

March 23, 2021

Team behind n/naka open ekiben bento box restaurant By Kerry Slater The team behind a two-Michelin Starred restaurant in Palms...
$10,000 Donation to Westside Food Bank Breaks Record

March 23, 2021

March 23, 2021

The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club made a historic $10,000 donation to The Westside Food Bank find out more in this...
Impactful and Intentional Programming for our Communities Youth

March 23, 2021

March 23, 2021

In the wake of the pandemic the Boys and Girls club of Santa Monica is helping the community fill the...
Over 400 Residents Submit Appeal To Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Project: YO! Venice Show – March, 22, 2021

March 22, 2021

March 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Over 400 Residents Submit Appeal To Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Project...

A fire burns on Ocean Front Walk Sunday evening. Photo: Citizen App.
LAFD Puts out Venice Boardwalk Fire

March 22, 2021

March 22, 2021

No injuries reported in Sunday evening blaze The LAFD put out a fire that broke out on the Venice Beach...
Live Music is Back in Venice

March 21, 2021

March 21, 2021

Musician and carpenter Billy Stobo is bringing big jams to a micro-stage. Check it out in this video brought to...
$2k Burger Comes with Luxury Side

March 19, 2021

March 19, 2021

Michelin-starred Chef David Myers and Beverly Hills Car Rental team up for a foodie experience like no other, learn more...

