Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Local Homeless Activist Arrested In Echo Park
* Rihanna Visits Venice Beach Boardwalk
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.
Rihanna Visits Venice Beach Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – March, 29, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Eight Small Homes Under Construction in Del Rey
March 29, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Development taking shape near Ballona Creek By Chad Winthrop Eight small homes are taking shape in Del Rey on land...
Two Vehicles Damaged in Week’s Fourth Encampmemt-Related Fire
March 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Fourth encampment-related fire in a week By Sam Catanzaro Two vehicles were among the property damaged in a Venice tent...
Edify TV: Westside Getting Busways?
The Westside could be getting two bus transitways. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Play Your Way To a Better Tomorrow
March 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cayton Children’s Museum is offering online and outdoor play opportunities for all ages, learn more in this video brought to...
Homeless Man Pleads Not Guilty to the Killing of Elderly Venice Photographer
March 25, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
45-year-old man pleads not guilty at preliminary hearing Thursday By Sam Catanzaro A man pleaded not guilty this week to...
The Hazards of Storm Drains
March 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Storm drains can carry hazardous substances, bacteria, and viruses, what are the city officials doing to address this issue? Video...
Food Review: A Piece of Culinary Perfection
The Nash Sandwich from Al’s Hot Chicken in Culver City By Kerry Slater Is the best fried chicken sandwich in...
Brush Fire Burns Five Acres at Ballona Wetlands
March 24, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Over 50 firefighters put out Wednesday blaze By Sam Catanzaro Over 50 firefighters aided by a helicopter fought off a...
Two-Michelin Starred Restaurant in Palms Opens New Venture
March 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Team behind n/naka open ekiben bento box restaurant By Kerry Slater The team behind a two-Michelin Starred restaurant in Palms...
$10,000 Donation to Westside Food Bank Breaks Record
March 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club made a historic $10,000 donation to The Westside Food Bank find out more in this...
Impactful and Intentional Programming for our Communities Youth
March 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
In the wake of the pandemic the Boys and Girls club of Santa Monica is helping the community fill the...
Over 400 Residents Submit Appeal To Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Project: YO! Venice Show – March, 22, 2021
March 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Over 400 Residents Submit Appeal To Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Project...
LAFD Puts out Venice Boardwalk Fire
March 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
No injuries reported in Sunday evening blaze The LAFD put out a fire that broke out on the Venice Beach...
Live Music is Back in Venice
March 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Musician and carpenter Billy Stobo is bringing big jams to a micro-stage. Check it out in this video brought to...
$2k Burger Comes with Luxury Side
March 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Michelin-starred Chef David Myers and Beverly Hills Car Rental team up for a foodie experience like no other, learn more...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Rihanna Visits Venice Beach Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – March, 29, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Local Homeless Activist Arrested In Echo Park * Rihanna Visits Venice...Read more
POPULAR
Food Review: A Piece of Culinary Perfection
The Nash Sandwich from Al’s Hot Chicken in Culver City By Kerry Slater Is the best fried chicken sandwich in...Read more