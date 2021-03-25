The Westside could be getting two bus transitways. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Westside Getting Busways?
Homeless Man Pleads Not Guilty to the Killing of Elderly Venice Photographer
March 25, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
45-year-old man pleads not guilty at preliminary hearing Thursday By Sam Catanzaro A man pleaded not guilty this week to...
Food Review: A Piece of Culinary Perfection
The Nash Sandwich from Al’s Hot Chicken in Culver City By Kerry Slater Is the best fried chicken sandwich in...
Brush Fire Burns Five Acres at Ballona Wetlands
March 24, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Over 50 firefighters put out Wednesday blaze By Sam Catanzaro Over 50 firefighters aided by a helicopter fought off a...
Edify TV: 13-Acre Shopping Center Coming to Malibu
March 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A Santa Monica developer is building a 13-acre retail and office complex in Malibu, the largest ever project approved by...
Two-Michelin Starred Restaurant in Palms Opens New Venture
March 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Team behind n/naka open ekiben bento box restaurant By Kerry Slater The team behind a two-Michelin Starred restaurant in Palms...
Over 400 Residents Submit Appeal To Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Project: YO! Venice Show – March, 22, 2021
March 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Over 400 Residents Submit Appeal To Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Project...
LAFD Puts out Venice Boardwalk Fire
March 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
No injuries reported in Sunday evening blaze The LAFD put out a fire that broke out on the Venice Beach...
Nearly 200-Unit Senior Housing Project Proposed
March 21, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
192-unit project proposed for Bellwood Avenue By Chad Winthrop A developer wants to build a 70-foot, nearly 200-unit eldercare facility...
Officials Puts Pressure State to Close Natural Gas Storage Facility in Playa Del Rey
March 18, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Culver City Council asking state for timeline and plan for closure By Toi Creel Lawmakers are calling on the state...
Gray Whale Dies After Washing up on Dockweiler Beach
March 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
25-foot gray whale determined deceased Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro A 25-foot gray whale that washed up Dockweiler Beach near Marina...
Australian Coffee + Lunch Shop Opening on Brooks Avenue
March 18, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Little Lunch Coffee shop set to open soon By Kerry Slater An Australian-inspired coffee and lunch spot is coming to...
Edify TV: Protest Calling for More in-Person Instruction
March 17, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Students returned to elementary school campuses in Santa Monica this week for hybrid learning but some parents are calling for...
Westside Food Scene: Fresh Seafood and Ocean Views at Blue Plate Oysterette
Today on Westside Food Scene we visit Santa Monica’s Blue Plate Oysterette, serving fresh seafood with East Coast clam shack...
Drive-in Movies by the Sea in Marina Del Rey
March 16, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
The Princess Bride and Charlie and Chocolate Factory featured this weekend Gather with your household to watch movies on the...
Jewish Community Foundation Awards Venice Family Clinic Grant to Combat Social Isolation in Seniors
March 16, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Venice Family Clinic among five local recipients of $1.3 million in COVID-19 Response Grants By Chad Winthrop The Jewish Community...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Westside Getting Busways?
The Westside could be getting two bus transitways. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.Read more
POPULAR
Over 400 Residents Submit Appeal To Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Project: YO! Venice Show – March, 22, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Over 400 Residents Submit Appeal To Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Project...Read more