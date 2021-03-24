Brush Fire Burns Five Acres at Ballona Wetlands

Over 50 firefighters put out Wednesday blaze

By Sam Catanzaro

Over 50 firefighters aided by a helicopter fought off a heavy brush fire that broke out at the Ballona Wetlands Tuesday.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the blaze was reported at 3:32 p.m. on Tuesday. The fire was under 1 acre when first called-in but spread as the afternoon progress and winds picked up.

“54 firefighters battled through difficult access and heavy brush to extinguish the fire,” a spokesperson for the LAFD said. “The fire was held to five acres, kept wholly within the brush area at Ballona Creek.”

The Los Angeles County Fire Department aided with a water-dropping helicopter and two hand crews.

There were no structures damaged and no injuries reported.

There are no further details regarding the cause of the fire at the present time.