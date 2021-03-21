Nearly 200-Unit Senior Housing Project Proposed

192-unit project proposed for Bellwood Avenue

By Chad Winthrop

A developer wants to build a 70-foot, nearly 200-unit eldercare facility on the Westside.

South Bay Partners, a national senior housing developer, presented plans on Thursday to the Westside Neighborhood Council for a project proposal dubbed The Bellwood. Under plans, the project would replace an existing 192-unit apartment at 10330 Bellwood Avenue with an eldercare facility containing the same number of units. The 10,000 square foot development would stand 70 feet tall and check in a 241,754 square feet.

Plans call for 75 assisted living units, 71 independent living units and 46 memory care guest rooms. In addition to the units, The Bellwood would offer 50,000 square feet of indoor common space including a theatre room, pool, spa, dining rooms, fitness center and 14,630 square feet of common open space.

The project, which was first proposed in 2018, still needs to obtain a Eldercare Facility Unified Permit from the City of Los Angeles.