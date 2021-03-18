March 19, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
A 2013 unplanned vent stack explosion at the SoCal natural gas storage facility in Playa Del Rey. Photo: Food & Water Watch.

Officials Puts Pressure State to Close Natural Gas Storage Facility in Playa Del Rey

Culver City Council asking state for timeline and plan for closure

By Toi Creel

Lawmakers are calling on the state of California to develop a timeline and plan for closing the SoCal natural gas storage facility in Playa Del Rey.

On March 8th, Culver City City Council voted to approve a resolution calling on the state to present a timeline and plan for the closure of the facility, one known for leaks and blowouts. The facility had to shut down for a year in 2011 due to several leaks found by state officials. The most recent incident happened in 2013 when a vent stack exploded causing visible flames to shoot up in the air.

“We’ve known for years that natural gas storage facilities like the one at Playa del Rey do not have a future in our energy system or in our neighborhoods,” said Ethan Senser, Southern California Organizer for Food & Water Watch. “It’s time that we started planning for that reality at Playa del Rey. While SoCalGas squeezes out profit from the gas field, residents, workers, and the public at large are left as afterthoughts. Governor Newsom has a responsibility to put the needs of the community first by following Culver City’s lead and committing to building real solutions for the safe, fair and equitable transition away from natural gas.”

In addition this week the L.A. City Council Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee voted to advance Councilmember Mike Bonin’s motion calling for a just transition plan from the State to shut down the Playa del Rey gas facility. with Similar language was used in Culver City.

The Playa del Rey oil field was converted to a gas storage field by the SoCalGas in 1955. Although primarily used for gas storage, SoCalGas continues to produce oil and gas from the oil field. The proximity to residential areas has also remained a point of concern. The facility, once located far away from residents, is now in the vicinity of homes. This increases the possible amount of harm caused if natural gas were to leak opponents of the facility say.

The trend of municipalities moving towards renewable energy is also a force behind the move.

“Most decision-makers get overwhelmed with the enormity of the necessary task of moving away from fossil fuels, but Culver City shows the way, taking one step at a time,” said Marcia Hanscom, Executive Director of Ballona Institute.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
A 25-foot gray whale that washed ashore on Dockweiler Beach this week. Photos: LA County Lifeguards.
News, Venice Beach News

Gray Whale Dies After Washing up on Dockweiler Beach

March 18, 2021

Read more
March 18, 2021

25-foot gray whale determined deceased Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro A 25-foot gray whale that washed up Dockweiler Beach near Marina...

Photo: Instagram (@LittleLunchCoffee).
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Australian Coffee + Lunch Shop Opening on Brooks Avenue

March 18, 2021

Read more
March 18, 2021

Little Lunch Coffee shop set to open soon By Kerry Slater  An Australian-inspired coffee and lunch spot is coming to...
Edify TV, Featured

Edify TV: Protest Calling for More in-Person Instruction

March 17, 2021

Read more
March 17, 2021

Students returned to elementary school campuses in Santa Monica this week for hybrid learning but some parents are calling for...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Restaurants

Westside Food Scene: Fresh Seafood and Ocean Views at Blue Plate Oysterette

March 17, 2021

Read more
March 17, 2021

Today on Westside Food Scene we visit Santa Monica’s Blue Plate Oysterette, serving fresh seafood with East Coast clam shack...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Drive-in Movies by the Sea in Marina Del Rey

March 16, 2021

Read more
March 16, 2021

The Princess Bride and Charlie and Chocolate Factory featured this weekend  Gather with your household to watch movies on the...

A doctor-patient Reunion at the MLK Community Hospital Post Discharge COVID ICU Clinic. Photo: Jewish Community Foundation.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Jewish Community Foundation Awards Venice Family Clinic Grant to Combat Social Isolation in Seniors

March 16, 2021

Read more
March 16, 2021

Venice Family Clinic among five local recipients of $1.3 million in COVID-19 Response Grants By Chad Winthrop The Jewish Community...

Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant. Photo: LA Sanitation (Facebook).
Featured, News

Contractor Employee Victim in Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant Death

March 15, 2021

Read more
March 15, 2021

43-year-old José Perez victim in March 8 fall at Playa del Rey facility By Sam Catanzaro An longtime employee of...

Photo: hypo.physe (Flickr).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Suspects Arrested for Armed Robberies of People Wearing Rolex Watches in Venice, Elsewhere

March 15, 2021

Read more
March 15, 2021

Two suspects arrested for series of armed robberies in Venice, Mar Vista and elsewhere By Chad Winthrop Police have arrested...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Luxury Hotel Planned for Malibu

March 14, 2021

Read more
March 14, 2021

A terraced luxury hotel may be coming along PCH in Malibu. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Video: Westfield Culver City & Century City Company Selling U.S. Malls

March 12, 2021

Read more
March 12, 2021

A major shopping mall company is looking to sell off its U.S. properties, including two Westfield Culver City and Century...

Photo: Zinqué (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Zinqué to Open Second Venice Restaurant

March 11, 2021

Read more
March 11, 2021

Bistro continues rapid expansion By Toi Creel Zinqué has opened a second location in Venice as the restaurant continues a...
Edify TV, Featured, Food & Drink, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Street Food Vendors Qualify for Vaccines

March 11, 2021

Read more
March 11, 2021

The next tier of vaccines is now available to street food vendors, but getting shots to this population may prove...
Featured, Food & Drink, News, Venice Beach News

Food Review: Ramen Restaurant Opens First Westside Location

March 11, 2021

Read more
March 11, 2021

ai Ramen opens first Westside location By Kerry Slater A new ramen spot on the Westside may not knock your...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Art, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Giving Mar Vista More Color

March 9, 2021

Read more
March 9, 2021

Downtown Mar Vista will be getting more colorful thanks to new murals from six local artists. Learn more in this...

The Cal State LA vaccination state. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Calls on More Vaccines From State

March 9, 2021

Read more
March 9, 2021

Community health centers need more vaccines Clinic’s chief operating officers says By Sam Catanzaro Venice Family Clinic is calling on...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR