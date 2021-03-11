Zinqué to Open Second Venice Restaurant

Bistro continues rapid expansion

By Toi Creel

Zinqué has opened a second location in Venice as the restaurant continues a rapid expansion on the Westside.

The bistro has put up new signage at 1140 Lincoln Boulevard in Venice, the latest location for the restaurant with locations in West Hollywood, Century City (which just opened last month) Downtown LA and at 600 Venice Boulevard in Venice. In addition, the restaurant has locations in Newport, San Diego and Scottsdale.

While Zinqué may be rooted in classic French and Italian cuisine, the menu features unique items including asparagus Niçoise, broccoli- spinach-green curry soup along with a variety of creative flatbreads and entrees.

The restaurant did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding when an opening date will be announced.