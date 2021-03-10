March 10, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Westsiders Getting Vaccinated at Higher Rates

New data suggests Westside neighborhoods are receiving more Covid-19 Vaccines then other areas in Los Angeles, this video brought to you by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.

in video
video

Westside Boy Raising Money to Find Cure for Twin’s Genetic Disorder

March 9, 2021

Read more
March 9, 2021

A Westside boy for the fifth year in a row is raising money to help find a cure for his...
video

Venice Mourns Death of Local Artist

March 9, 2021

Read more
March 9, 2021

John DeCindis, Photographer, Artist, and Venice local passed away on Saturday, February 27th, from injuries sustained after violent assault near...
video

Should Grocery Store Employees Receive Hazard Pay?

March 8, 2021

Read more
March 8, 2021

On Feb.24th City Council voted 14-1 in favor of grocery store workers and drug retail workers making an extra $5...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Ramada Inn Coastal Development Permit Approved for Homeless Shelter Renovation: YO! Venice Show – March, 8, 2021

March 8, 2021

Read more
March 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ramada Inn Coastal Development Permit Approved for Homeless Shelter Renovation *...
News, Venice Beach News, video

The Danger of Inshore Holes

March 4, 2021

Read more
March 4, 2021

This time of the year, inshore holes can be dangerous to swimmers and are hard to identify, learn how to...
video, Westside Wellness

What is the Best Club of 2020 on the Westside?

March 1, 2021

Read more
March 1, 2021

LaGrange Cycling Club was awarded club of the year for 2020, learn more about what makes this club so unique....
News, Venice Beach News, video

First Baptist Church Of Venice Receives A Black Lives Matter Street Mural: YO! Venice Show – March, 1, 2021

March 1, 2021

Read more
March 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Amazon Prime Show ‘Bosch’ Hosting Stakeout Event * First Baptist Church...
video

A Bookstore Amplifying Social Change

March 1, 2021

Read more
March 1, 2021

Village Well Books & Coffee is offering books, food, and community focused social impact. Learn more in this video brought...
video

VNC Unanimously Passes 20 Foot Buffer Directly Impacting Homeless Encampments.

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

The Venice Neighborhood Council has unanimously passed a motion to advocate for enforcement of a 20 foot safety buffer between...
video

Westside local Chloe Temtchine receives life-saving, double-lung transplant.

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

Chloe Temtchine is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and speaker who recently received a life-saving, double-lung transplant, hear is her story....
Venice Beach Art, video

Venice Art Crawl Goes Virtual Celebrating 10 Years of Events

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

The 10th Year of the Venice Art Crawl has started off with “Love”, 15 artists opened their homes and studios...
video, Westside Wellness

Need Help Finding a Job or Completing Your Degree?

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

Santa Monica Public Library has many online resources to help you find a job and get hired. They also offer...
video, Westside Wellness

What is available at the Public Library during the pandemic?

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

From curbside pick up, virtual programs, audiobooks, and movies the library still has many wonderful things to enjoy while staying...
video

Valley to the Westside in Under 20 Minutes?

February 22, 2021

Read more
February 22, 2021

The fantasy of getting to the Valley from the Westside in under 20 minutes, even during rush hour, is one...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Sneakers and Stuff Cancels in Store Launch of New Nike: YO! Venice Show – February, 22, 2021

February 22, 2021

Read more
February 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Sneakers and Stuff Cancels in Store Launch of New Nike *...

