Indoor dining could return to LA County very soon. Learn more and hear what diners have to say in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Video: Indoor Dining Close to Returning in LA County
Food for Thought: An Unncesarry Coffee Shop Opens on Abbot Kinney
March 4, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Alfred Coffee enters the crowded Venice coffee scene By Kerry Slater Does Abbot Kinney Boulevard need another trendy coffee shop?...
The Danger of Inshore Holes
March 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Inshore holes can be dangerous to swimmers and are hard to identify, learn how to spot them and stay safe...
Food Review: Venice’s Newest Burger Stand Sticks to the Basics
March 4, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Checking in at Adrift Burger Bar By Kerry Slater I, like so many, have fond memories of eating burgers as...
LA Unified Increasing Vaccinations as it Negotiates With Teachers Union
March 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Over 40,000 vaccines allotted to LAUSD as teachers union calls for slower return By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles school officials...
Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint Near Venice Beach Boardwalk
March 1, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Shepherd puppy stolen over weekend in Venice A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the safe return...
First Baptist Church Of Venice Receives A Black Lives Matter Street Mural: YO! Venice Show – March, 1, 2021
March 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Amazon Prime Show ‘Bosch’ Hosting Stakeout Event * First Baptist Church...
‘Safe Camping’ at the VA is Open To All Homeless Veterans
The “safe camping” program is geared toward getting homeless Veterans off the streets and provides a way to transition from...
Video: Closing Down Westside Oil Field?
Officials are discussing closing a Westside oil field sitting on hundreds of acres of prime coastal land. Learn more in...
Edify TV: Greek Street Food Anyone?
A souvlaki and gyro house serving up authentic Greek street food is eyeing a second Westside location. Learn more in...
Video: Closing Streets to Allow for More Outdoor Dining?
February 25, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A drunk driver recently crashed into a Santa Monica outdoor dining area, bringing attention to a proposal that would close...
Video: Free LA Metro Rides Could Begin Soon
LA Metro could begin offering fare-less rides as early as next year as part of a $300+ million program. Learn...
Venice Family Clinic Merges With Local Community Health Center
February 23, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Local community health centers Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care to merge later this year By Kerry...
Lifeguards Make Over 70 Rescues During Weekend
February 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Wind swells, inshore holes, warm weather result in buys weekend for lifeguards Summer-esque weather combined with a combination of hazardous...
Sneakers and Stuff Cancels in Store Launch of New Nike: YO! Venice Show – February, 22, 2021
February 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Sneakers and Stuff Cancels in Store Launch of New Nike *...
Edify TV: Metro Paying Homage to Historical Black Architect
The Metro Purple Line Extension is paying homage to a historical black architect known for his works across the Westside....
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Video: Indoor Dining Close to Returning in LA County
Indoor dining could return to LA County very soon. Learn more and hear what diners have to say in this...Read more
POPULAR
Food Review: Venice’s Newest Burger Stand Sticks to the Basics
Checking in at Adrift Burger Bar By Kerry Slater I, like so many, have fond memories of eating burgers as...Read more