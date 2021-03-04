The 5th annual Quinn’s Coco for the cure event hosted a drive through coco stand bringing together the community and raising awareness about Angelman syndrome. This video brought to you by School of Rock.
Quinn’s Coco For The Cure Raises Awareness and Kindness.
The Danger of Inshore Holes
March 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Inshore holes can be dangerous to swimmers and are hard to identify, learn how to spot them and stay safe...
LA Unified Increasing Vaccinations as it Negotiates With Teachers Union
March 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Over 40,000 vaccines allotted to LAUSD as teachers union calls for slower return By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles school officials...
What is the Best Club of 2020 on the Westside?
LaGrange Cycling Club was awarded club of the year for 2020, learn more about what makes this club so unique....
First Baptist Church Of Venice Receives A Black Lives Matter Street Mural: YO! Venice Show – March, 1, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Amazon Prime Show ‘Bosch’ Hosting Stakeout Event * First Baptist Church...
A Bookstore Amplifying Social Change
Village Well Books & Coffee is offering books, food, and community focused social impact. Learn more in this video brought...
VNC Unanimously Passes 20 Foot Buffer Directly Impacting Homeless Encampments.
The Venice Neighborhood Council has unanimously passed a motion to advocate for enforcement of a 20 foot safety buffer between...
Westside local Chloe Temtchine receives life-saving, double-lung transplant.
Chloe Temtchine is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and speaker who recently received a life-saving, double-lung transplant, hear is her story....
Venice Art Crawl Goes Virtual Celebrating 10 Years of Events
The 10th Year of the Venice Art Crawl has started off with “Love”, 15 artists opened their homes and studios...
Need Help Finding a Job or Completing Your Degree?
February 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Public Library has many online resources to help you find a job and get hired. They also offer...
Venice Family Clinic Merges With Local Community Health Center
February 23, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Local community health centers Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care to merge later this year By Kerry...
What is available at the Public Library during the pandemic?
February 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
From curbside pick up, virtual programs, audiobooks, and movies the library still has many wonderful things to enjoy while staying...
Valley to the Westside in Under 20 Minutes?
The fantasy of getting to the Valley from the Westside in under 20 minutes, even during rush hour, is one...
Sneakers and Stuff Cancels in Store Launch of New Nike: YO! Venice Show – February, 22, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Sneakers and Stuff Cancels in Store Launch of New Nike *...
The Perfect Night Out with WE Drive-Ins
WE Drive-Ins has redefined the drive in movie experience with new release films, artisan dining options from local restaurants, and...
Venice Hotel to Homeless Shelter Sparks Debate
February 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The city and Project Home Key are working together to turn the Ramada Inn on Washington Blvd in Venice into...
