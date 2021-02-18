Venice Restaurant Looking to Expand to East

Great White cafe adding Hancock Park location

By Kerry Slater

A Venice restaurant is opening a second location in the Hancock Park area.

As reported by What Now Los Angeles, the owners Great White cafe, located at 1604 Pacific Avenue, have filed paperwork for a restaurant at 244 N. Larchmont Boulevard. The 1,650 square-foot space was previously home to Cafe Parisien and Prado Restaurant.

The move comes after this summer the restaurant–a self-described “neighborhood focused, coastal-Californian café,–expanding its menu and dinner hours while also expanding its footprint by taking over a former Subway located next door. This new menu features shared plates, sustainably sourced fish and chips, chili prawn pasta and wood-fired-oven pizzas. In addition, the restaurant’s website touts a natural wine program with offerings made by small and independent producers.

An opening date for the Larchmont Boulevard location has not yet been established.