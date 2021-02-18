February 18, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Great White (Facebook).

Venice Restaurant Looking to Expand to East

Great White cafe adding Hancock Park location

By Kerry Slater

A Venice restaurant is opening a second location in the Hancock Park area.

As reported by What Now Los Angeles, the owners Great White cafe, located at 1604 Pacific Avenue, have filed paperwork for a restaurant at 244 N. Larchmont Boulevard. The 1,650 square-foot space was previously home to Cafe Parisien and Prado Restaurant.

The move comes after this summer the restaurant–a self-described “neighborhood focused, coastal-Californian café,–expanding its menu and dinner hours while also expanding its footprint by taking over a former Subway located next door. This new menu features shared plates, sustainably sourced fish and chips, chili prawn pasta and wood-fired-oven pizzas. In addition, the restaurant’s website touts a natural wine program with offerings made by small and independent producers.

An opening date for the Larchmont Boulevard location has not yet been established.

in Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants
Related Posts
Rockwell Kitchen's breakfast burrito. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: Highway Robbery on PCH

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

An unmemorable breakfast burrito at Rockwell Kitchen By Kerry Slater A gourmet food truck on Pacific Coast Highway near the...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods.

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought...
Edify TV, Featured, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may...
Edify TV, Featured, video, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...

Art by Cey Adams.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Art, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Venice Art Crawl Community Event Reunites Far-Flung Local Artists

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

Venice Art Crawl celebrates love in art and love of art at their upcoming Instagram Live event “Love” The Venice...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Student Candidate in 2021 Presidential Scholars Program

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

Chloe Y. Cheng of Venice High School is running in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program By Chad Winthrop A...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?

February 15, 2021

Read more
February 15, 2021

A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....

The scene of a Venice shooting last week. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Suspect Remains at-Large Following Venice Shooting

February 15, 2021

Read more
February 15, 2021

One injured in shooting last week At least one suspect remains at-large following a Venice shooting that left a person...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Alligators Among Cast Of New Showtime Pilot Being Filmed Near Venice Pier: YO! Venice Show – February, 15, 2021

February 15, 2021

Read more
February 15, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Alligators Among Cast Of New Showtime Pilot Being Filmed Near Venice...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Real Estate

Video: America’s Most Expensive Home Hits the Westside Market

February 14, 2021

Read more
February 14, 2021

A Westside mansion that took 600 workers nearly a decade to build has hit the market as the most pricey...
Venice Beach News, video

Local Teen Catching Big Waves at Mavericks

February 12, 2021

Read more
February 12, 2021

Beck Adler, an 18 year old Venice local is taking on big waves at Mavericks in Northern California in this...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Two Palms Homes on the Chopping Block

February 12, 2021

Read more
February 12, 2021

A six-story apartment building is planned in the Palms area may replace two homes. Learn more in this video made...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Venice Home Sales Spike in Part due to ‘Silicon Beach’ Transplants

February 12, 2021

Read more
February 12, 2021

Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking in Venice-area By Sam Catanzaro A recent report says that single-family home sales...
Featured, News, politics, Venice Beach News

Candidate Filings for the Venice Neighborhood Council Elections Open

February 11, 2021

Read more
February 11, 2021

Deadline for filing March 23rd  Looking to make a difference in the community? Run in the election for a seat...

The OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: OMG That’s a Good Sandwich

February 11, 2021

Read more
February 11, 2021

The pricey yet stellar OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater A Twitter thread showcasing the best sandwiches...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR