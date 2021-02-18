February 19, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Locals Disapprove Of Ramada Inn Becoming Homeless Shelter

The city and Project Home Key are working together to turn the Ramada Inn on Washington Blvd in Venice into housing for the homeless, see what locals have to say in this video brought to you by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.

Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack

February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021

While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...
Suspect in Police Chase Runs Across the Marina Freeway

February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021

Police chase weaves across Westside Tuesday. By Toi Creel A police chase that began in Ladera Heights weaved all across...

The CIA Cleaning Crew on 1/24 cleaning up the area around Rose & Lincoln. Photo: Venice Chamber of Commerce (Facebook).
Volunteers Needed for Venice Cleaning Crew This Weekend

February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021

Chamber in Action Pop-up Cleaning Crew on Washington Boulevard this weekend By Staff Writer Volunteers are needed for pop-up cleaning...

Photo: Great White (Facebook).
Venice Restaurant Looking to Expand to East

February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021

Great White cafe adding Hancock Park location By Kerry Slater A Venice restaurant is opening a second location in the...

Rockwell Kitchen's breakfast burrito. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Food Review: Highway Robbery on PCH

February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021

An unmemorable breakfast burrito at Rockwell Kitchen By Kerry Slater A gourmet food truck on Pacific Coast Highway near the...
Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods.

February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021

Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought...
Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor

February 16, 2021

February 16, 2021

A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...

Art by Cey Adams.
Venice Art Crawl Community Event Reunites Far-Flung Local Artists

February 16, 2021

February 16, 2021

Venice Art Crawl celebrates love in art and love of art at their upcoming Instagram Live event “Love” The Venice...
Venice Student Candidate in 2021 Presidential Scholars Program

February 16, 2021

February 16, 2021

Chloe Y. Cheng of Venice High School is running in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program By Chad Winthrop A...
Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?

February 15, 2021

February 15, 2021

A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....

The scene of a Venice shooting last week. Photo: Citizen App.
Suspect Remains at-Large Following Venice Shooting

February 15, 2021

February 15, 2021

One injured in shooting last week At least one suspect remains at-large following a Venice shooting that left a person...
Alligators Among Cast Of New Showtime Pilot Being Filmed Near Venice Pier: YO! Venice Show – February, 15, 2021

February 15, 2021

February 15, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Alligators Among Cast Of New Showtime Pilot Being Filmed Near Venice...
Local Teen Catching Big Waves at Mavericks

February 12, 2021

February 12, 2021

Beck Adler, an 18 year old Venice local is taking on big waves at Mavericks in Northern California in this...
Edify TV: Two Palms Homes on the Chopping Block

February 12, 2021

February 12, 2021

A six-story apartment building is planned in the Palms area may replace two homes. Learn more in this video made...
Venice Home Sales Spike in Part due to ‘Silicon Beach’ Transplants

February 12, 2021

February 12, 2021

Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking in Venice-area By Sam Catanzaro A recent report says that single-family home sales...

