February 16, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Art by Cey Adams.

Venice Art Crawl Community Event Reunites Far-Flung Local Artists

Venice Art Crawl celebrates love in art and love of art at their upcoming Instagram Live event “Love”

The Venice Art Crawl celebrates love in art and love of art at their  upcoming Instagram Live event “Love”, streaming to screens everywhere February 18, 2021 from 6:00- 10:00PM PST. With a Afterparty w DJ at 10PM-11PM Join us on IGTV starting at 6:00PM on  @veniceartcrawl on Instagram. Thanks to the virtual venue, Venice artists scattered around the globe can  participate along with their local colleagues. 

As has become familiar during The Art Crawl’s pandemic-era programming model, the four-hour program features live and recorded music performances, readings, demos, DJ’s, live painting, studio  tours, interactive workshops and other art presentations from local and far-flung singers, poets, painters,  photographers, performance artists and gallery owners happening throughout the evening, presented in  15-30-minute blocks. 

Singer Apryll Aileen opens at 6:00PM streaming live from Canada. The rest of the lineup includes, with  their thoughts on love: 

Robin Murez, a long-time Venice resident, has made many contributions to public art in the Venice  community. She’s going to debut the Carousel Grunion, our “love fish, a hand-carved, solar-and  kid-powered carousel installed at Centennial Park. robinmurez.com . 

Monika Starling. Artist Monika Starling’s media include oils, acrylics, charcoal and digital  painting. She is also an international touring singer and DJ. On love: “We are born on this planet 

Platform Media Group 

An Eshelman Red Rose Company 

6767 Forest lawn Drive · Suite 211· Los Angeles, Ca 90068 · 323.337.9042 · fax.323.512.4110 

to know what love is. As an artist and musician no matter what the topic or the inspiration it is  deeply rooted in love.” 

Lauren Doyle, The Happening. The Happening is a collective art experience which exposes  communities to art and art making. The mission is to create an environment in which all are  welcomed and encouraged to participate. The objective is to bring to light the benefits of creative  expression and collaborative initiatives, raise awareness and support for collective workspaces,  expose the issues created by creative blockages. On love: “I believe art is love depicted and as such,  universal language. Language is how we connect and interact with others.” 

Missy Sunseri, Art and spirituality. On love: “Embracing the collective love and bringing it out  love in people that might have forgotten the feeling themselves.” 

Ana Gazzola, Singer from Brazil. On love: ”I connect to LOVE by my music.” ▪ Frank Coiro, Fathom Gallery. Gallery visit and tour. The Fathom Gallery features art by Miles  Regis and Rohitash Rao. 

Jimmy Gahan, artist, filmmaker. Screening of his new film THE DONUT SHOP. ▪ James Berkowitz, poet. 

Olivia Steele, a neon artist who will show us her process. 

Daniela Ardizonne of Dogtown Artists United will show a tour of Bombay Beach, an art  installation near the Salton Sea including Burning Man art. 

Amy Kaps, performance artist. On love: Where black and white intersect, that’s where LOVE is.” ▪ Brett Woods, painter, will show buffaloes and more. “I do these buffaloes On water color paper  silk screen signed and numbered I inscribe each with ‘prosperity and abundance’ hoping all the  same a little positive message will propagate with my work.” 

Paz Fernandez. On Love: “The theme of love in my work deals with the self. The acceptance of  one’s body, longing to receive and give infinite love.” 

Loser Angeles www.loserangeles.com 

The full schedule of performances will be updated on www.veniceartcrawl.com the day of event. 

in Featured, News, Venice Beach Art, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness
Related Posts
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Student Candidate in 2021 Presidential Scholars Program

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

Chloe Y. Cheng of Venice High School is running in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program By Chad Winthrop A...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?

February 15, 2021

Read more
February 15, 2021

A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....

The scene of a Venice shooting last week. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Suspect Remains at-Large Following Venice Shooting

February 15, 2021

Read more
February 15, 2021

One injured in shooting last week At least one suspect remains at-large following a Venice shooting that left a person...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Alligators Among Cast Of New Showtime Pilot Being Filmed Near Venice Pier: YO! Venice Show – February, 15, 2021

February 15, 2021

Read more
February 15, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Alligators Among Cast Of New Showtime Pilot Being Filmed Near Venice...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Real Estate

Video: America’s Most Expensive Home Hits the Westside Market

February 14, 2021

Read more
February 14, 2021

A Westside mansion that took 600 workers nearly a decade to build has hit the market as the most pricey...
Venice Beach News, video

Local Teen Catching Big Waves at Mavericks

February 12, 2021

Read more
February 12, 2021

Beck Adler, an 18 year old Venice local is taking on big waves at Mavericks in Northern California in this...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Two Palms Homes on the Chopping Block

February 12, 2021

Read more
February 12, 2021

A six-story apartment building is planned in the Palms area may replace two homes. Learn more in this video made...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Venice Home Sales Spike in Part due to ‘Silicon Beach’ Transplants

February 12, 2021

Read more
February 12, 2021

Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking in Venice-area By Sam Catanzaro A recent report says that single-family home sales...
Featured, News, politics, Venice Beach News

Candidate Filings for the Venice Neighborhood Council Elections Open

February 11, 2021

Read more
February 11, 2021

Deadline for filing March 23rd  Looking to make a difference in the community? Run in the election for a seat...

The OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: OMG That’s a Good Sandwich

February 11, 2021

Read more
February 11, 2021

The pricey yet stellar OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater A Twitter thread showcasing the best sandwiches...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Bill in State Senate Would Make Permanent Alcohol-Related Al Fresco Dining Practices

February 11, 2021

Read more
February 11, 2021

Sen. Wiener introduces Senate Bill 314 By Toi Creel A bill introduced to the state legislature looks to make permanent...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Is Hunter Biden renting a home on the Venice Canals?

February 11, 2021

Read more
February 11, 2021

Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...

Photo: Hurry Curry of Tokyo (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Longtime Curry Restaurant Closes

February 10, 2021

Read more
February 10, 2021

Hurry Curry of Tokyo to serve last meal end of month  By Kerry Slater  A longtime Sawtelle restaurant is closing...
video, Westside Wellness

Is roller skating having a resurgence?

February 9, 2021

Read more
February 9, 2021

Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser

February 9, 2021

Read more
February 9, 2021

A Westside high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna Cures...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR