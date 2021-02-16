Venice Art Crawl Community Event Reunites Far-Flung Local Artists

Venice Art Crawl celebrates love in art and love of art at their upcoming Instagram Live event “Love”

The Venice Art Crawl celebrates love in art and love of art at their upcoming Instagram Live event “Love”, streaming to screens everywhere February 18, 2021 from 6:00- 10:00PM PST. With a Afterparty w DJ at 10PM-11PM Join us on IGTV starting at 6:00PM on @veniceartcrawl on Instagram. Thanks to the virtual venue, Venice artists scattered around the globe can participate along with their local colleagues.

As has become familiar during The Art Crawl’s pandemic-era programming model, the four-hour program features live and recorded music performances, readings, demos, DJ’s, live painting, studio tours, interactive workshops and other art presentations from local and far-flung singers, poets, painters, photographers, performance artists and gallery owners happening throughout the evening, presented in 15-30-minute blocks.

Singer Apryll Aileen opens at 6:00PM streaming live from Canada. The rest of the lineup includes, with their thoughts on love:

▪ Robin Murez, a long-time Venice resident, has made many contributions to public art in the Venice community. She’s going to debut the Carousel Grunion, our “love fish, a hand-carved, solar-and kid-powered carousel installed at Centennial Park. robinmurez.com .

▪ Monika Starling. Artist Monika Starling’s media include oils, acrylics, charcoal and digital painting. She is also an international touring singer and DJ. On love: “We are born on this planet

to know what love is. As an artist and musician no matter what the topic or the inspiration it is deeply rooted in love.”

▪ Lauren Doyle, The Happening. The Happening is a collective art experience which exposes communities to art and art making. The mission is to create an environment in which all are welcomed and encouraged to participate. The objective is to bring to light the benefits of creative expression and collaborative initiatives, raise awareness and support for collective workspaces, expose the issues created by creative blockages. On love: “I believe art is love depicted and as such, universal language. Language is how we connect and interact with others.”

▪ Missy Sunseri, Art and spirituality. On love: “Embracing the collective love and bringing it out love in people that might have forgotten the feeling themselves.”

▪ Ana Gazzola, Singer from Brazil. On love: ”I connect to LOVE by my music.” ▪ Frank Coiro, Fathom Gallery. Gallery visit and tour. The Fathom Gallery features art by Miles Regis and Rohitash Rao.

▪ Jimmy Gahan, artist, filmmaker. Screening of his new film THE DONUT SHOP. ▪ James Berkowitz, poet.

▪ Olivia Steele, a neon artist who will show us her process.

▪ Daniela Ardizonne of Dogtown Artists United will show a tour of Bombay Beach, an art installation near the Salton Sea including Burning Man art.

▪ Amy Kaps, performance artist. On love: Where black and white intersect, that’s where LOVE is.” ▪ Brett Woods, painter, will show buffaloes and more. “I do these buffaloes On water color paper silk screen signed and numbered I inscribe each with ‘prosperity and abundance’ hoping all the same a little positive message will propagate with my work.”

▪ Paz Fernandez. On Love: “The theme of love in my work deals with the self. The acceptance of one’s body, longing to receive and give infinite love.”

▪ Loser Angeles www.loserangeles.com

The full schedule of performances will be updated on www.veniceartcrawl.com the day of event.