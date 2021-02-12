Beck Adler, an 18 year old Venice local is taking on big waves at Mavericks Beach in Northern California in this story brought to you by School of Rock.
Local Teen Catching Big Waves at Maverick Beach
Edify TV: Two Palms Homes on the Chopping Block
February 12, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
A six-story apartment building is planned in the Palms area may replace two homes. Learn more in this video made...
Venice Home Sales Spike in Part due to ‘Silicon Beach’ Transplants
February 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking in Venice-area By Sam Catanzaro A recent report says that single-family home sales...
Candidate Filings for the Venice Neighborhood Council Elections Open
February 11, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Deadline for filing March 23rd Looking to make a difference in the community? Run in the election for a seat...
Food Review: OMG That’s a Good Sandwich
February 11, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
The pricey yet stellar OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater A Twitter thread showcasing the best sandwiches...
Bill in State Senate Would Make Permanent Alcohol-Related Al Fresco Dining Practices
Sen. Wiener introduces Senate Bill 314 By Toi Creel A bill introduced to the state legislature looks to make permanent...
Is Hunter Biden renting a home on the Venice Canals?
February 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...
Venice Boardwalk Fire Crucial Topic of Neighborhood Council Meeting.
February 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A destructive Venice Boardwalk building fire on January 14th caused by a homeless encampment was the top priority during a...
Longtime Curry Restaurant Closes
February 10, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Hurry Curry of Tokyo to serve last meal end of month By Kerry Slater A longtime Sawtelle restaurant is closing...
Is roller skating having a resurgence?
February 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more...
Video: Local Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser
A Westside high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna Cures...
Edify TV: Lawsuits Filed Against Ballona Wetlands Project
Two lawsuits have been filed seeking to stop a Ballona Wetlands restoration project, saying the plan would “allow for the...
Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?
February 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty: YO! Venice Show – February, 8, 2021
February 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty * Venice Arts...
Police Looking for Suspect in ‘Brutal’ Venice Attack Captured on Video
February 8, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
LAPD seeking information surrounding January 16 incident Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect caught on camera...
Venice Housing Project Tops-Out
A 30-unit-plus Venice housing project for transitional youth and chronically homeless individuals has topped-out. Learn more in this video made...
