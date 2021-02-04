February 4, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Courtyard at 1 Pico. Photos: Courtesy.

Valentine’s Day Beachfront Dining at Shutters and Hotel Casa Del Mar

Beachfront al fresco dining at side-by-side on the sand hotels

With restrictions lifted in Los Angeles making outdoor dining possible again, Shutters on the Beach and Hotel Casa del Mar are excited to be reopening all of their beachfront al fresco restaurants to locals and guests just in time for Valentine’s Day. 

Santa Monica’s premier luxury hotels, side-by-side on the sand, have added an elegant canopy to Terrazza Beachside Patio as well as Family Style Sunday Suppers and at Coast Beach Café and Bar.  The Courtyard at 1 Pico pop up returns on February 10th, arguably the most romantic al fresco spot in Santa Monica. 

“We are thrilled to be back and we have another exciting al fresco announcement coming this month,” hints Franck Savoy, Corporate Director of Food and Beverage for the hotels. “Keep an eye on the Shutters on the Beach Instagram and Facebook feeds next week to find out!”

Coast Beach Café and Bar opened February 1st . This iconic casual beachfront location is where Craft Cocktails, Mediterranean Quinoa Bowls and Chilean Seabass await. To reserve a table visit: 
https://www.opentable.com/coast
https://www.shuttersonthebeach.com/dining/coast

Terrazza Beachside Patio also reopened on February 1st. Chef Gemma Gray has brought back her Wagyu Short Ribs and Black Squid Ink Saffron Linguine. She has also added her delicious (and Instagram ready) Seafood Paella for Sunday Suppers.

To reserve a table, visit:
https://www.opentable.com/terrazza-santa-monica
https://www.hotelcasadelmar.com/dining/terrazza-lounge

The Courtyard at 1 Pico will reopen February 10th. Shutters iconic entrance will be transformed once again to a romantic garden setting under the stars for dinner Wednesday through Sunday. Enjoy a classic Kir Royal as you select from the weekly market menu and 1 Pico coastal specialties. To reserve a table visit:

https://www.shuttersonthebeach.com/dining/1-pico
https://www.opentable.com/r/1-pico-santa-monica

An ocean view suite at Hotel Casa del Mar.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Shutters on the Beach and Hotel Casa del Mar are also offering a Stay More, Save More package. You can save up to 20% depending on your length of stay and it includes a one-time hotel credit to use in the restaurants. This offer is subject to availability at the time of reservation and blackout dates may apply, click the links below for more details

To book your stay at Shutters on the Beach visit:
https://www.shuttersonthebeach.com/booking#/booking/step-1?promo=MKTSSA

Or for Casa del Mar visit:
https://www.hotelcasadelmar.com/booking#/booking/step-1?promo=MKTSSA

If you choose to stay at home for Valentine’s Day weekend, Shutters on the Beach and Hotel Casa del Mar are also preparing a three-course dinner for takeaway or delivery. Diners can choose from Grilled Wagyu Short Ribs to Chilean Sea Bass topped off with the Chef’s Valentine Sweetart dessert. Place your order now via Tock: https://www.exploretock.com/shuttersonthebeach

