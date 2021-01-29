A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center
Venice Beach Closed as Storm Brings Lightning, Snow to Coast
January 29, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles County Beaches from Zuma to Marina Del Rey are closed due to the potential for beach lightning. By...
Nautical Chase Ensues After Baywatch Lifeguard Boat Stolen
January 28, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Man arrested Tuesday for stealing LA County lifeguard boat By Chad Winthrop This week a person stole a Baywatch lifeguard...
Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes
January 28, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Westside Food Beat January 28, 2021 By Kerry Slater Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes Despite outdoor dining expected...
Westside Food Scene: Take a Bite Out of Benny’s Tacos
Today on the Westside Food Scene we visit Benny’s Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken. With locations in Santa Monica, Culver City...
Westside Bagel & Lox Standouts
National Bagel and Lox Day is approaching so here are some Westside places serving the timeless combo properly in this...
Was This California’s Biggest-Ever Bair and Switch?
January 26, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It may have been the biggest bait and switch event ever perpetrated in California, affecting...
Edify TV: Venice Flying Carousel
Since 2018 Venice artist Robin Murez has been working on a project called the Venice Flying Carousel. Learn more in...
Edify TV: New Medical Center Planned for Westside
January 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A medical office and research center is planned to rise in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made...
Police Seek Suspect in Attempted Venice Break-In
January 25, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Notice circulated following January 19 incident on Brooks Ave By Chad Winthrop Police have released a photo of a suspect...
Seven-Story Apartment Survives Appeal
City Planning Commission upholds approval for 31-unit Westwood Boulevard apartment development By Chad Winthrop A seven-story Westside development has survived...
Edify TV: Affordable Senior Housing Rises in Westside Neighborhood
A four-story senior affordable housing project is rising in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?
January 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Real Estate Show* Matt Damon Lists Palisades home for $21 Million.* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing...
Venice-Area DUI Checkpoint This Weekend
January 21, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
DUI and license checkpoint Friday night at Venice-area intersection By Chad Winthrop A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is...
Edify TV: Westside Hot Chocolate Standouts
With both rain and National Hot Chocolate Day on the horizon, get cozy with these standout hot chocolates on the...
Popular San Francisco Sandwich Shop Opening in Westside
January 21, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Westside Food Scene January 21, 2021 By Kerry Slater Santa Monica Pastry Shop Closes A beloved Santa Monica pastry shop...
