Venice-Area DUI Checkpoint This Weekend

DUI and license checkpoint Friday night at Venice-area intersection

By Chad Winthrop

A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming to a Venice-area intersection over the course of this upcoming weekend.

According to the LAPD, a checkpoint will take place Friday night 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Lincoln Boulevard and Maxella Avenue.

DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols are done in locations with a higher frequency of DUI-related collisions and arrests. During the checkpoints, officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests.

“The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired. During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs,” the LAPD said.

If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI. Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.

“If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license,” the Department added.