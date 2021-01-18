Missing Man Last Seen in Palms Area

Chance Olsewski last seen in on the Westside on Friday

A missing 20-year-old man was last seen in the Palms area on Friday.

According to a post circulating on social media, Chance Olsewski was last seen January 15 around 4 p.m. on Palms Boulevard heading east towards Overland Avenue.

The 20-year-old was wearing a blue sweatshirt, pants and gray shoes. Olsewski is described as skinny, standing 5’9″.

Olsewski, who is unfamiliar with the area, has a possible mental illness and signs of paranoia.

Anybody who has seen him is asked to call (570) 650-4145 or (310) 237-3966.