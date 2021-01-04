January 5, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Left: Shad Gaspard on Venice Beach Sunday, May 17, 2020. Right: Lifeguards and sheriff's deputies search for Shad on Monday, May 18. Photos: Instagram/Twitter.

WWE Star’s Widow Files Wrongful Death Suit in Venice Beach Drowning

Siliana Gaspard files suit claiming negligence

By Chad Winthrop

The widow of WWE star Shad Gaspard who drowned last year at Venice Beach has filed a wrongful death suit claiming lifeguards were negligent.

“Mr. Shad Gaspard was last seen by a Los Angeles County lifeguard on May 17, 2020, around 3:40 p.m., as he swam in the Pacific Ocean approximately 50 yards from Venice Beach in the county of Los Angeles. When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea,” said the Los Angeles Police Department following Shad’s death.

Lifeguards did rescue Shad’s son, identified in the claim as A.G.

The claim, filed December 21 in LA County Superior Court, alleges that the lifeguards “saw Shad Gaspard and A.G. struggling in the water but did not do anything for an unreasonable and negligent amount of time.”

When lifeguards did give aid, the lawsuit claims they did so “without the proper equipment for their duties to assist people in the water.”

“[lifeguards] chose to only assist A.G. and left Shad Gaspard in the water to die,” the claim continues.

The lawsuit claims that the state, county and city failed to sufficiently staff lifeguards the day of the drowning; did not to give adequate equipment, supervision and training for the lifeguards on duty; and failed to advise swimmers of the danger of the ocean conditions.

“It’s an unfortunate event that occurred that should have been prevented,” Jon Teller, the Gaspard family attorney, told CBS Los Angeles. “It’s a good lesson to those public workers that are supposed to be there to save people enjoying the time on the beach that they need to make sure they have the proper protocol, procedures, staff and equipment on the beach at all times to avoid an incident like this in the future. We continue to investigated why this occurred.”

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
News, video

Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave: YO! Venice Show – January, 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

Read more
January 4, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave * FEMA...

Pork soup dumplings (left side of plate) and steamed chicken dumplings (right side of plate) surround garlic bok choy from Dan Modern Chinese. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: Soul-Warming Dumplings on the Westside

December 29, 2020

Read more
December 29, 2020

Simple yet flavorful soup dumplings from Dan Modern Chinese’s newest location By Kerry Slater A dumpling restaurant recently opened in...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Edify TV: Decriminalizing Trespassing, Drugs, Prostitution in LA County?

December 28, 2020

Read more
December 28, 2020

Los Angeles County’s new DA has announced his office will no longer prosecute a wide range of crimes including prostitution...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Venice Development Survives Two Appeals

December 28, 2020

Read more
December 28, 2020

A proposal to bring over 70 apartments to Venice recently survived two appeals filed by neighboring property owners. Learn more...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Special News Show: 2020 in Review

December 28, 2020

Read more
December 28, 2020

In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Westside Food Scene: A Fresh Take on the Holidays

December 24, 2020

Read more
December 24, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we feature two local restaurants bringing something different and fun to the table this year....

Chili cheeseburger simplicity at Big Tomy's. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: A Westside Burger Institution Returns

December 23, 2020

Read more
December 23, 2020

Pico Boulevard Big Tomy’s reopens after 2018 fire By Kerry Slater A longtime Westside chili cheeseburger institution reopened recently after...

Left: Papille Gustative meals for frontline workers at UCLA Health. Photos: Courtesy Papille Gustative.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Main Street Restaurant Serving Free Farm-Fresh Meals to First Responders

December 23, 2020

Read more
December 23, 2020

Main Street restaurant giving back while keeping staff working By Toi Creel While all too many restaurants have been forced...
News, video

LAPD and Boys and Girls Club Annual Toy Drive Event: YO! Venice Show – December, 21, 2020

December 21, 2020

Read more
December 21, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD and Boys and Girls Club Annual Toy Drive Event *...

Story Koilby, a missing woman last seen in Mar Vista. Photo: LAPD (via Patch Venice-Mar Vista).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

32-Year-Old Story Kolby Last Seen in Venice-Area

December 21, 2020

Read more
December 21, 2020

LAPD asking public for helping finding missing person Police are asking for public help finding a missing woman last seen...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

The Londoner By Anthony Morrison Thriving During A Pandemic

December 20, 2020

Read more
December 20, 2020

While many businesses have closed due to pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic, The Londoner by Anthony Morrison, South Bay’s only...

"There is, for example, no way she could easily reach her home in that leafy district over the last few years without passing by a homeless encampment or two. A large one still exists adjacent to the expansive West Los Angeles Veterans Administration hospital and home, less than three miles from her recent residence," writes Tom Elias on Vice President-Elect and Westside resident Kamala Harris.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Biden and Harris Could Reverse State’s Role

December 20, 2020

Read more
December 20, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It has been more than 30 years since any federal administration featured a Californian in a...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Venice-Area Motel Purchased for Project Roomkey

December 20, 2020

Read more
December 20, 2020

A Venice-area motel is among 8 properties the City of LA recently purchased to house homeless individuals. Learn more in...
News, Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check...
Featured, News

Gifts for Everyone at The Book Jewel

December 17, 2020

Read more
December 17, 2020

Westchester’s first independent bookstore opens doors Winter weather has set in, opening the doors to the Holiday season and there...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR