December 28, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Special News Show: 2020 in Review

In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from 2020. Brought to you by Santa Monica College.

Westside Food Scene: A Fresh Take on the Holidays

December 24, 2020

December 24, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we feature two local restaurants bringing something different and fun to the table this year....

Chili cheeseburger simplicity at Big Tomy's. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Food Review: A Westside Burger Institution Returns

December 23, 2020

December 23, 2020

Pico Boulevard Big Tomy’s reopens after 2018 fire By Kerry Slater A longtime Westside chili cheeseburger institution reopened recently after...

Left: Papille Gustative meals for frontline workers at UCLA Health. Photos: Courtesy Papille Gustative.
Main Street Restaurant Serving Free Farm-Fresh Meals to First Responders

December 23, 2020

December 23, 2020

Main Street restaurant giving back while keeping staff working By Toi Creel While all too many restaurants have been forced...
Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives For Westside Healthcare Workers

December 21, 2020

December 21, 2020

Westside frontline healthcare workers are seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as they begin to receive the...
LAPD and Boys and Girls Club Annual Toy Drive Event: YO! Venice Show – December, 21, 2020

December 21, 2020

December 21, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD and Boys and Girls Club Annual Toy Drive Event *...

Story Koilby, a missing woman last seen in Mar Vista. Photo: LAPD (via Patch Venice-Mar Vista).
32-Year-Old Story Kolby Last Seen in Venice-Area

December 21, 2020

December 21, 2020

LAPD asking public for helping finding missing person Police are asking for public help finding a missing woman last seen...
The Londoner By Anthony Morrison Thriving During A Pandemic

December 20, 2020

December 20, 2020

While many businesses have closed due to pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic, The Londoner by Anthony Morrison, South Bay’s only...

"There is, for example, no way she could easily reach her home in that leafy district over the last few years without passing by a homeless encampment or two. A large one still exists adjacent to the expansive West Los Angeles Veterans Administration hospital and home, less than three miles from her recent residence," writes Tom Elias on Vice President-Elect and Westside resident Kamala Harris.
Column: Biden and Harris Could Reverse State’s Role

December 20, 2020

December 20, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It has been more than 30 years since any federal administration featured a Californian in a...
Edify TV: Venice-Area Motel Purchased for Project Roomkey

December 20, 2020

December 20, 2020

A Venice-area motel is among 8 properties the City of LA recently purchased to house homeless individuals. Learn more in...
Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million

December 18, 2020

December 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check...
Gifts for Everyone at The Book Jewel

December 17, 2020

December 17, 2020

Westchester’s first independent bookstore opens doors Winter weather has set in, opening the doors to the Holiday season and there...

Venice Beach near Rose Avenue. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Feds Give LA County Permission to Skip 2021 Homeless Count

December 17, 2020

December 17, 2020

“There is no safe way to gather the 8,000 volunteers necessary,” LAHSA says By Sam Catanzaro The federal government has...
Harry Perry Is Alive Despite False Social Media Claims: YO! Venice Show – December, 17, 2020

December 17, 2020

December 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Harry Perry Is Alive Despite False Social Media Rumors * Unions Representing...

Wagyu slow-braised short ribs with creamy polenta highlight a holiday meal spread from Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtesy.
Farm-to-Table Holiday Meals From Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach

December 17, 2020

December 17, 2020

Santa Monica hotels offering gourmet to-go meals for Christmas and New Year’s  While many holiday traditions look different this year,...

Outdoor patio dining at The Rose. Photo: The Rose (Facebook).
VNC Calls for Outdoor Dining, Longtime Venice Restaurant Temporarily Closes

December 17, 2020

December 17, 2020

Owner of The Rose says most recent round of closures have forced him to layoff staff By Sam Catanzaro As...

