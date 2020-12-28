In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from 2020. Brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Special News Show: 2020 in Review
Food Review: A Westside Burger Institution Returns
December 23, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Pico Boulevard Big Tomy’s reopens after 2018 fire By Kerry Slater A longtime Westside chili cheeseburger institution reopened recently after...
Main Street Restaurant Serving Free Farm-Fresh Meals to First Responders
December 23, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Main Street restaurant giving back while keeping staff working By Toi Creel While all too many restaurants have been forced...
Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives For Westside Healthcare Workers
December 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Westside frontline healthcare workers are seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as they begin to receive the...
LAPD and Boys and Girls Club Annual Toy Drive Event: YO! Venice Show – December, 21, 2020
December 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD and Boys and Girls Club Annual Toy Drive Event *...
32-Year-Old Story Kolby Last Seen in Venice-Area
December 21, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
LAPD asking public for helping finding missing person Police are asking for public help finding a missing woman last seen...
The Londoner By Anthony Morrison Thriving During A Pandemic
December 20, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
While many businesses have closed due to pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic, The Londoner by Anthony Morrison, South Bay’s only...
Column: Biden and Harris Could Reverse State’s Role
December 20, 2020 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It has been more than 30 years since any federal administration featured a Californian in a...
Edify TV: Venice-Area Motel Purchased for Project Roomkey
A Venice-area motel is among 8 properties the City of LA recently purchased to house homeless individuals. Learn more in...
Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million
December 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check...
Gifts for Everyone at The Book Jewel
Westchester’s first independent bookstore opens doors Winter weather has set in, opening the doors to the Holiday season and there...
Feds Give LA County Permission to Skip 2021 Homeless Count
“There is no safe way to gather the 8,000 volunteers necessary,” LAHSA says By Sam Catanzaro The federal government has...
Harry Perry Is Alive Despite False Social Media Claims: YO! Venice Show – December, 17, 2020
December 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Harry Perry Is Alive Despite False Social Media Rumors * Unions Representing...
Farm-to-Table Holiday Meals From Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach
Santa Monica hotels offering gourmet to-go meals for Christmas and New Year’s While many holiday traditions look different this year,...
VNC Calls for Outdoor Dining, Longtime Venice Restaurant Temporarily Closes
Owner of The Rose says most recent round of closures have forced him to layoff staff By Sam Catanzaro As...
