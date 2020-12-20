December 21, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

The Londoner By Anthony Morrison Thriving During A Pandemic

While many businesses have closed due to pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic, The Londoner by Anthony Morrison, South Bay’s only LGBTQ owned premier open-[h]air salon in Hermosa Beach has gone from surviving to thriving. 

Owner and Creative Director Anthony Morrison opened the luxury hair salon on Sept.1st 2018.  

Anthony Morrison & Bradley Davis

The name “The Londoner”, inspired by Morrison’s home town and heritage, has added  “a breath of fresh [h]air” and an element of elegance and sophistication to Aviation Blvd while serving the Hermosa Beach community. 

Having wanted to work in the hair industry since the age of 8 and with years of experience, owning and working in salons throughout Manhattan Beach and Beverly Hills, Morrison desired a space that spoke to him. When he found the quaint space with a beautiful patio that reminded him of home he knew that this was where he needed to be. 

With 11 other hair salons nearby, Morrison knew he had to find a way to set his salon apart. Being from London, Morrison knew he wanted to infuse his English heritage into the business with “elegance included”.

When asked what separates The Londoner apart from other salons Morrison said, 

“We are dedicated to creating the ultimate experience for our guests. We do everything we can to make them feel like they are walking into a Four Seasons Hotel. My staff are all trained the same so they know what they need to do and we work as a team. We even send some guests flowers and hand deliver them to their homes and send both holiday and birthday cards. We want our guests to always feel appreciated.” This includes serving guests high tea.

Being one of very few black LGBTQ+ business owners in the South Bay, Morrison feels the requirement to succeed. 

“The pressure has been immense” he admitted.  “To run a business, support my staff and represent myself in the best way. It takes a lot. I don’t shy away from being gay. Everyone knows. I’m even engaged to a wonderful guy. I want kids growing up in this area to have a role model.” 

When the pandemic started The Londoner, like many businesses, was forced to shut its doors between March and June. Despite this setback Morrison was determined to keep his business afloat. Going into the office every day to reach out to staff and guests to keep them engaged and to assure them that they are in this together. 

Morrison found a creative way to pivot and adapt to the new COVID restrictions by moving his indoor salon outside to the patio space where it has thrived. While many businesses have been forced to cut staff, The Londoner has more than doubled their team since the pandemic began. 

“In terms of how we have adapted, it could have been a lot worse,” Morrison said referring to the pandemic. “We are extremely grateful for our outdoor space. Bradley and I have been hiring since COVID and we are still hiring.” 

Morrison’s business partner and Managing Director Bradley Davis worked in multiple different industries prior to teaming up with Anthony. It was important to him and the team to make The Londoner a “green business”. 

Davis worked with Morrison and Salon Manager Cassie Burdge to make sure all the products used and sold at the salon do not contain chemicals or any other ingredients that would be harmful to the environment. “Actions speak louder than words,” says Davis. “We put our money where our mouth is for our guests and for the environment.”

As of Dec. 16th, after working with Hermosa Beach city officials, The Londoner by Anthony Morrison is now officially certified as a Green Business and has become the newest member of The California Green Business Network. 

Morrison and Davis are not only environmentally conscious they have also made it a point to look out for other businesses in their community as well. 

When neighboring gay owned restaurant, Ocean Diner, was forced to close due to COVID Morrison and Davis set up a GoFundMe page which has since raised over $7,000 to help the restaurant support their staff. 

As a member of the LGBTQ+ community Morrison hopes to get The Londoner more involved with LGBTQ+ organizations and charities throughout 2021 and beyond. 

Both Morrison and Davis are members of the city of Hermosa Beach Economic Development Stakeholders Advisory Working Group where they work side-by-side with other local business owners and city officials to continue improving the relationships and communications between small businesses, the city and its residents. 

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
"There is, for example, no way she could easily reach her home in that leafy district over the last few years without passing by a homeless encampment or two. A large one still exists adjacent to the expansive West Los Angeles Veterans Administration hospital and home, less than three miles from her recent residence," writes Tom Elias on Vice President-Elect and Westside resident Kamala Harris.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Biden and Harris Could Reverse State’s Role

December 20, 2020

Read more
December 20, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It has been more than 30 years since any federal administration featured a Californian in a...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Venice-Area Motel Purchased for Project Roomkey

December 20, 2020

Read more
December 20, 2020

A Venice-area motel is among 8 properties the City of LA recently purchased to house homeless individuals. Learn more in...
News, Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check...
Featured, News

Gifts for Everyone at The Book Jewel

December 17, 2020

Read more
December 17, 2020

Westchester’s first independent bookstore opens doors Winter weather has set in, opening the doors to the Holiday season and there...

Venice Beach near Rose Avenue. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Homeless, News, Venice Beach News

Feds Give LA County Permission to Skip 2021 Homeless Count

December 17, 2020

Read more
December 17, 2020

“There is no safe way to gather the 8,000 volunteers necessary,” LAHSA says By Sam Catanzaro The federal government has...
News, video

Harry Perry Is Alive Despite False Social Media Claims: YO! Venice Show – December, 17, 2020

December 17, 2020

Read more
December 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Harry Perry Is Alive Despite False Social Media Rumors * Unions Representing...

Wagyu slow-braised short ribs with creamy polenta highlight a holiday meal spread from Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Farm-to-Table Holiday Meals From Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach

December 17, 2020

Read more
December 17, 2020

Santa Monica hotels offering gourmet to-go meals for Christmas and New Year’s  While many holiday traditions look different this year,...

Outdoor patio dining at The Rose. Photo: The Rose (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

VNC Calls for Outdoor Dining, Longtime Venice Restaurant Temporarily Closes

December 17, 2020

Read more
December 17, 2020

Owner of The Rose says most recent round of closures have forced him to layoff staff By Sam Catanzaro As...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: DMV Lines a Concern Amid Pandemic?

December 15, 2020

Read more
December 15, 2020

“They don’t clean the seats down between each person sitting down so, I am going to go home change and...

"Yes, health workers will be the first Californians to get the vaccine. But not nursing home residents. This is a huge failing in the state’s plan for prioritizing inoculations against the plague that has killed almost 300,000 Americans – about one-third of them living in long term care." Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Westside Wellness

Nursing Home Residents Need High Vaccine Priority

December 15, 2020

Read more
December 15, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Teachers’ unions, police and firefighters argued in early December they ought to get the expected new...
News, video

Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62: YO! Venice Show – December, 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62 * ‘Operation Santa’ Helping...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Two Suspects at-Large Following MDR Shooting

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

Two suspects fled scene in black car, police say By Sam Catanzaro Two suspects remain at-large wanted for shooting a...

The scene of a Venice Boardwalk shooting that left a woman dead on December 1. Photo: Citizen.
Featured, News, Ocean Front Walk, Venice Beach News

Mother of Woman Fatally Shot on Venice Boardwalk Pleads for Public to Come Forward With Info

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

Police have yet to arrest suspect in connection to December 1 shooting By Sam Catanzaro The mother of a woman...

"the split roll will return in the next general election, with a different number and a different ballot description, but the same mission of revising current property tax law to make business property owners pay more of the freight."
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Prop. 13 Still the Third Rail? Not Exactly

December 13, 2020

Read more
December 13, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Proposition 13 is still the third rail of California politics,” crowed Jon Coupal in...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR