December 11, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Dr. Nell Smircina, Owner and Director of PIQUE Health. Photos: Courtesy.

PIQUE Health – Specialized Treatment Plans to Optimize Male Health

Beverly Hills-based practice helping men come up with a plan to fully optimize their health

Now more than ever, amid a pandemic, people are paying extra attention to their health. With the new year approaching, Beverly Hills’ PIQUE Health– the Westside’s first comprehensive men’s health practice–is helping to optimize wellness for high-performing men, a traditionally underserved demographic.

“We’ve seen chronic pain go up, we’ve seen mental health issues go up,” said Dr. Nell Smircina, Owner and Director of PIQUE Health. “Just as we plan our finances, just as we plan our schedules when it comes to work, you have to do that with your health no matter where you think you are on that health spectrum.”

PIQUE Health has been around since 2018, offering medical care and services to help people live their best lives. In 2020 the company shifted, still focusing on health, but gearing their efforts towards men experiencing the effects of aging.

“My practice was always predominantly men…Executives, business owners, people who really lead high-performing lifestyles,” Dr. Smircina said. “A lot of times men are left to age on their own. They aren’t given a lot of options for optimal aging. It’s either ‘okay get some testosterone’ or something else, but there aren’t any conversations around holistic health or a comprehensive health plan.” Our patients at PIQUE are individuals, Dr. Smircina says, with different boundaries to healing and different lifestyles to accommodate their healing. A PIQUE Health treatment plan will provide answers to questions many men may ask themselves but don’t necessarily know how to articulate.

“Why am I tired all of a sudden? Why am I having a lower libido? Why did I used to be able to focus for 14 hours a day and now I’m down to 6-8? I’m not sleeping as well, I’m not recovering as well,” Dr. Smircina said. “PIQUE is really the solution for that…I wanted a place where men could really come in or have a conversation and say ‘I just don’t feel like myself anymore and
what can we do about that?’”

Solutions to these questions typically focus on issues such as testosterone supplementation and erectile dysfunction treatment. PIQUE’s customized treatment plans, however, are results-driven to address the root cause of these ailments, rather than just the many symptoms that arise from Andropause–a misunderstood and rarely discussed medical condition experienced by many middle-aged men. Some common signs of Andropause include decreased muscle tone, increased body fat, decreased energy/focus, suboptimal sleep, decreased sex drive and suboptimal recovery from workouts. To treat such issues, PIQUE offers men anti-aging therapies, including acupuncture and targeted bloodwork.

PIQUE Health is the Westside’s first comprehensive men’s health practice.

In addition to targeted bloodwork and acupuncture, PIQUE offers other remedies including cupping, Gua Sha, customized nutrition, herbal medicine and cosmetic therapies like microneedling. With these treatments, Dr. Smircina says, aside from helping patients achieve optimal health, PIQUE can also help men avoid unnecessary medications.

So where can men receive these services? While the PIQUE is physically located in the heart of Beverly Hills at 9001 Wilshire Boulevard, they are able to treat patients at-home or remotely, including patients who are located in different cities and states.

“We are able to connect you with practitioners in whatever city you’re in to be able to continue your treatment,” Dr. Smircina said.

This business model has made adapting to COVID-19 protocols relatively easy for PIQUE Health.

“We’ve always gone to hotels or people’s homes to deliver care, but now we are enhancing the execution of our virtual services in order to elevate the patient experience,” Dr. Smircina says. “Our new offering is the 2021 Health Optimization Consult, which provides clients with a strategic health plan for the New Year”.

PIQUE Health is located in Beverly Hills at 9001 Wilshire Blvd Suite 206. For more information, call (310) 734-7025 or visit www.piquebh.com

in Featured, News, Westside Wellness
Related Posts
Photo: ZJ Boarding (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

ZJ Boarding House to Reopen

December 10, 2020

Read more
December 10, 2020

Surf and skate institution set to reopen in Spring 2021 By Sam Catanzaro Local surf and skate institution ZJ Boarding...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Pasta Truck Sets up Shop on Westside

December 10, 2020

Read more
December 10, 2020

A renowned pasta truck has opened a brick and mortar location on the Westside. Learn more in this video made...
News, video

Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice: YO! Venice Show – December, 10, 2020

December 10, 2020

Read more
December 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice * Hundreds Of City...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Randy’s Donuts Coming to Westside

December 10, 2020

Read more
December 10, 2020

Westside Food Scene December 10, 2020 By Kerry Slater Randy’s Donuts Coming to Westside  Randy’s Donuts is opening in a...
Edify TV, News

Edify TV: Holiday Fun at the Santa Monica Pier

December 8, 2020

Read more
December 8, 2020

While most holiday events have been moved to a virtual format this year, a festive art installation has made its...

Venice Family Clinic and UCLA provide free and healthy food to patients and the community to help keep people healthy. Photo: Courtesy of Venice Family Clinic/UCLA.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic & UCLA Collaborate Delivering Nearly 13,000 Free Meals Weekly to People in Need

December 8, 2020

Read more
December 8, 2020

UCLA Dining plans and prepares ready-to-eat meals while nonprofit community health center raises funds and distributes food to patients Venice...
News, video

Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Cancelled Due to Covid-19: YO! Venice Show – December, 7, 2020

December 7, 2020

Read more
December 7, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Cancelled Due to Covid-19 * George...

The scene of an attempted bicycle theft that led to the death of a senior citizen on October 28. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News

Police Arrest Homicide Suspect in Connection to Death of Senior

December 7, 2020

Read more
December 7, 2020

Dylan Brumley arrested by LAPD as suspect in homicide of 71-year-old Jesus Valdivia By Sam Catanzaro Police arrested last week...
Health, Venice Beach Health, Westside Wellness

PIQUE Health Not Your Average Medical Practice

December 7, 2020

Read more
December 7, 2020

PIQUE Health is the very first comprehensive mens health center in Beverly Hills. With highly personalized treatment plans that fit...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment

December 6, 2020

Read more
December 6, 2020

Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video...
News, video

Celebrate The Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Virtually: YO! Venice Show – December, 3, 2020

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Celebrate The Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Virtually! * Los Angeles...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Culver City Food Hall Opens

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

A highly-anticipated food destination has opened in Culver City in a historic building. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Restaurant Grant Program Not Enough?

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

To help struggling restaurants, LA County is rolling out a grant program. But with most restaurants not qualifying, will it...

Photo: Ghisallo.la/Jakob Layman.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Venice Restaurateurs’ SM Pizza Spot Closes Right After Opening

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

Ghisallo’s wood-fired pizza closes due to a plumbing issue after less than 24 hours after opening By Toi Creel An...

The scene of a Venice Beach Boardwalk shooting that left a woman dead Tuesday. Photo: Citizen.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Multiple Suspects at-Large Following Fatal Venice Boardwalk Shooting

December 2, 2020

Read more
December 2, 2020

Woman dead after Tuesday evening shooting, four suspects at-large By Sam Catanzaro Four suspects remain at-large connected to a Venice...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR