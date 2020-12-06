Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment
Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home
December 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
Celebrate The Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Virtually: YO! Venice Show – December, 3, 2020
December 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Celebrate The Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Virtually! * Los Angeles...
Edify TV: Culver City Food Hall Opens
A highly-anticipated food destination has opened in Culver City in a historic building. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV: Restaurant Grant Program Not Enough?
To help struggling restaurants, LA County is rolling out a grant program. But with most restaurants not qualifying, will it...
Venice Restaurateurs’ SM Pizza Spot Closes Right After Opening
December 3, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Ghisallo’s wood-fired pizza closes due to a plumbing issue after less than 24 hours after opening By Toi Creel An...
Multiple Suspects at-Large Following Fatal Venice Boardwalk Shooting
December 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Woman dead after Tuesday evening shooting, four suspects at-large By Sam Catanzaro Four suspects remain at-large connected to a Venice...
Eflyn Launches Shopify Self Serve Checkout Kiosk to Help Businesses Stay Open With Contactless Purchasing
Digital display and software company Eflyn rolls out Shopify kiosk to help local businesses stay open with contactless purchasing. By...
Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit
Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a...
Column: Will Flailing at the Virus Do Much Good?
December 1, 2020 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It is well established that wearing face masks confers a high degree of protection...
LA County Supervisor Kuehl Dines out After Voting to Shut Down Restaurants
December 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LA County Supervisor dines at Il Forno in Santa Monica last Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl,...
One Specific Car Targeted as Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes on Westside
November 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Westside police area has experienced spike the past few weeks By Chad Winthrop Over the past month, the Westside has...
Venice Oceanarium 25th Anniversary Reading of Moby Dick To Be Held Virtually: YO! Venice Show – November, 30, 2020
November 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Oceanarium 25th Anniversary Reading of Moby Dick To Be Held...
Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution
November 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...
Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside
November 29, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Century-Old Home Could Be Replaced by Apartments
November 29, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Plans submitted to City of Santa Monica to convert 1546 9th Street in Santa Monica into more housing By Toi...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment
Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: Restaurant Grant Program Not Enough?
To help struggling restaurants, LA County is rolling out a grant program. But with most restaurants not qualifying, will it...Read more