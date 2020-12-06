December 7, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment

Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

in Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home

December 4, 2020

December 4, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
News, video

Celebrate The Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Virtually: YO! Venice Show – December, 3, 2020

December 3, 2020

December 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Celebrate The Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Virtually! * Los Angeles...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Culver City Food Hall Opens

December 3, 2020

December 3, 2020

A highly-anticipated food destination has opened in Culver City in a historic building. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Restaurant Grant Program Not Enough?

December 3, 2020

December 3, 2020

To help struggling restaurants, LA County is rolling out a grant program. But with most restaurants not qualifying, will it...

Photo: Ghisallo.la/Jakob Layman.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Venice Restaurateurs’ SM Pizza Spot Closes Right After Opening

December 3, 2020

December 3, 2020

Ghisallo’s wood-fired pizza closes due to a plumbing issue after less than 24 hours after opening By Toi Creel An...

The scene of a Venice Beach Boardwalk shooting that left a woman dead Tuesday. Photo: Citizen.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Multiple Suspects at-Large Following Fatal Venice Boardwalk Shooting

December 2, 2020

December 2, 2020

Woman dead after Tuesday evening shooting, four suspects at-large By Sam Catanzaro Four suspects remain at-large connected to a Venice...
News

Eflyn Launches Shopify Self Serve Checkout Kiosk to Help Businesses Stay Open With Contactless Purchasing

December 2, 2020

December 2, 2020

Digital display and software company Eflyn rolls out Shopify kiosk to help local businesses stay open with contactless purchasing. By...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit

December 1, 2020

December 1, 2020

Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a...

"No one knows if the current almost statewide 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will slow infection. One thing for certain: it won’t achieve much if it’s not enforced, and many county sheriffs from Los Angeles to Sacramento and beyond are not bothering," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo:Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Westside Wellness

Column: Will Flailing at the Virus Do Much Good?

December 1, 2020

December 1, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It is well established that wearing face masks confers a high degree of protection...

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl being interviewed at the 2017 opening of the rainbow Venice Beach lifeguard tower. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

LA County Supervisor Kuehl Dines out After Voting to Shut Down Restaurants

December 1, 2020

December 1, 2020

LA County Supervisor dines at Il Forno in Santa Monica last Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl,...

Items, including a Toyota catalytic converter recovered in a recent arrest by the Culver City Police Department. Photo: CCPD (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

One Specific Car Targeted as Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes on Westside

November 30, 2020

November 30, 2020

Westside police area has experienced spike the past few weeks By Chad Winthrop Over the past month, the Westside has...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Venice Oceanarium 25th Anniversary Reading of Moby Dick To Be Held Virtually: YO! Venice Show – November, 30, 2020

November 30, 2020

November 30, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Oceanarium 25th Anniversary Reading of Moby Dick To Be Held...
News, video

Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution

November 30, 2020

November 30, 2020

Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside

November 29, 2020

November 29, 2020

Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

1546 9th Street in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Century-Old Home Could Be Replaced by Apartments

November 29, 2020

November 29, 2020

Plans submitted to City of Santa Monica to convert 1546 9th Street in Santa Monica into more housing  By Toi...

