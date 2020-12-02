Multiple Suspects at-Large Following Fatal Venice Boardwalk Shooting

Woman dead after Tuesday evening shooting, four suspects at-large

By Sam Catanzaro

Four suspects remain at-large connected to a Venice Beach Boardwalk shooting that left a woman dead and was partially caught in the background of a live video.

Accoridng to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on Tuesday, December 1 at 5:24 p.m. beach patrol officers responded to a call of a shooting with a woman down at Ocean Front Walk, south of Windward Avenue.

“The officers arrived and were directed to a female adult victim. She was unconscious and not breathing,” the LAPD said.

According to the LAPD, officers provided medical aid and requested the Los Angeles Fire Department, who transported the victim to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has not yet released information surrounding the identity of the victim.

The LAPD notes the incident is possibly gang-related, saying “a dispute had occurred between the victim, her boyfriend and three unidentified male Blacks, possibly wearing hoodies. The suspects fled the location on foot.”

A man who witnessed the crime says the person who fired the gun was a Black male.

“There [were] two dudes coming by. They just came by and shot her four times in the chest,” the eyewitness told a man filming on the Citizen App. “It was a Black man. He pulled the gun out of his hip right here [gesturing]: ‘pop’ ‘pop’ shot her four times in the chest.”

The incident was captured in the background a live YouTube video from user Wanderer Nirvana that began just before the homicide. Six gunshots can be heard just after the video starts.

“I was doing a live stream just walking up the boardwalk and heard the gunshots,” reads the video description. “The man repeatedly said, ‘they shot my wife.'”

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact LAPD West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470.