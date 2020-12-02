December 2, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
The scene of a Venice Beach Boardwalk shooting that left a woman dead Tuesday. Photo: Citizen.

Multiple Suspects at-Large Following Fatal Venice Boardwalk Shooting

Woman dead after Tuesday evening shooting, four suspects at-large

By Sam Catanzaro

Four suspects remain at-large connected to a Venice Beach Boardwalk shooting that left a woman dead and was partially caught in the background of a live video.

Accoridng to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on Tuesday, December 1 at 5:24 p.m. beach patrol officers responded to a call of a shooting with a woman down at Ocean Front Walk, south of Windward Avenue.

“The officers arrived and were directed to a female adult victim. She was unconscious and not breathing,” the LAPD said.

According to the LAPD, officers provided medical aid and requested the Los Angeles Fire Department, who transported the victim to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has not yet released information surrounding the identity of the victim.

The LAPD notes the incident is possibly gang-related, saying “a dispute had occurred between the victim, her boyfriend and three unidentified male Blacks, possibly wearing hoodies. The suspects fled the location on foot.”

A man who witnessed the crime says the person who fired the gun was a Black male.

“There [were] two dudes coming by. They just came by and shot her four times in the chest,” the eyewitness told a man filming on the Citizen App. “It was a Black man. He pulled the gun out of his hip right here [gesturing]: ‘pop’ ‘pop’ shot her four times in the chest.”

The incident was captured in the background a live YouTube video from user Wanderer Nirvana that began just before the homicide. Six gunshots can be heard just after the video starts.

“I was doing a live stream just walking up the boardwalk and heard the gunshots,” reads the video description. “The man repeatedly said, ‘they shot my wife.'”

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact LAPD West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470.

Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a...

"No one knows if the current almost statewide 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will slow infection. One thing for certain: it won’t achieve much if it’s not enforced, and many county sheriffs from Los Angeles to Sacramento and beyond are not bothering," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo:Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Westside Wellness

Column: Will Flailing at the Virus Do Much Good?

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It is well established that wearing face masks confers a high degree of protection...

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl being interviewed at the 2017 opening of the rainbow Venice Beach lifeguard tower. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

LA County Supervisor Kuehl Dines out After Voting to Shut Down Restaurants

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

LA County Supervisor dines at Il Forno in Santa Monica last Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl,...

Items, including a Toyota catalytic converter recovered in a recent arrest by the Culver City Police Department. Photo: CCPD (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

One Specific Car Targeted as Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes on Westside

November 30, 2020

Read more
November 30, 2020

Westside police area has experienced spike the past few weeks By Chad Winthrop Over the past month, the Westside has...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Venice Oceanarium 25th Anniversary Reading of Moby Dick To Be Held Virtually: YO! Venice Show – November, 30, 2020

November 30, 2020

Read more
November 30, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Oceanarium 25th Anniversary Reading of Moby Dick To Be Held...
News, video

Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution

November 30, 2020

Read more
November 30, 2020

Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside

November 29, 2020

Read more
November 29, 2020

Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

1546 9th Street in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Century-Old Home Could Be Replaced by Apartments

November 29, 2020

Read more
November 29, 2020

Plans submitted to City of Santa Monica to convert 1546 9th Street in Santa Monica into more housing  By Toi...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Layoffs Coming as LA County Suspends Outdoor Dining

November 25, 2020

Read more
November 25, 2020

“We are laying off about 70 percent of our staff,” says a local restaurant owner in the wake of LA County...

Photo: Yours Truly Venice (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Acclaimed Abbot Kinney Restaurant Closes 18-Months After Opening

November 25, 2020

Read more
November 25, 2020

Vartan Abgaryan says Abbot Kinney Boulevard restaurant Yours Truly will not be reopening By Kerry Slater An acclaimed Abbot Kinney...

" voters essentially laughed off frequent claims by advocates for Proposition 21 that its statewide mandate for rent controls would somehow alleviate the state’s very serious and growing problem with homelessness. They saw that nothing in the proposition would have allowed tenants to remain in houses and apartments without paying rent," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Defying the Hype: State’s Voters Smarter Than ‘Experts’ Think

November 23, 2020

Read more
November 23, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist For more than two months, California airwaves were filled with political hype, in large part because...
News, video

LAPD Venice Beach Detail Downsizing Due To Budget Cuts: YO! Venice Show – November, 23, 2020

November 23, 2020

Read more
November 23, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Venice Beach Detail Downsizing Due To Budget Cuts * Homicides...

The USPS Venice facility November 21 after a small package exploded. Photo: Citizen.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Small Package Explodes at Venice Post Office

November 23, 2020

Read more
November 23, 2020

Saturday incident under investigation A small package exploded at a Venice USPS facility over the weekend. According to the Los...

" voters essentially laughed off frequent claims by advocates for Proposition 21 that its statewide mandate for rent controls would somehow alleviate the state’s very serious and growing problem with homelessness. They saw that nothing in the proposition would have allowed tenants to remain in houses and apartments without paying rent," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Column: Defying the Hype: State’s Voters Smarter Than ‘Experts’ Think

November 22, 2020

Read more
November 22, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist For more than two months, California airwaves were filled with political hype, in large part because...
Featured, Homeless, News, Venice Beach News

City Council Set to Vote on Vote on Encampment Ban

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

Los Angeles City Council to continue controversial item November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers are set to vote...

