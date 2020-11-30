One Specific Car Targeted as Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes on Westside

Westside police area has experienced spike the past few weeks

By Chad Winthrop

Over the past month, the Westside has experienced a spike in catalytic converter theft, with thieves targeting one specific make of car.

Recently the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) circulated a notice saying over the past few weeks Santa Monica and other surrounding communities are experiencing a spike in catalytic converter theft. According to the SMPD, the latest target continues to be the Toyota Prius, though all vehicles made after 1975 are required by law to have a cat converter.

To decrease the likelihood of catalytic converter theft, the SMPD says to please follow these tips:

Always park in well-lit areas or within your garage if possible.

At shopping centers and other similar parking lots, park close to the entrance of the building or where there’s a lot of traffic.

Visit a local muffler shop and have the converter secured to the vehicle’s frame with a couple of pieces of hardened steel welded to the frame.

Check out the different types of catalytic converter theft deterrent systems at your local auto parts store or online.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) West Los Angeles Division, Pacific Division and the Culver City Police Department (CCPD) have also both announced their respective communities are experiencing spikes in catalytic converter theft as well.

“The City of Los Angeles has experienced a dramatic increase in the theft of catalytic converters from motor vehicles countywide,” the LAPD West Los Angeles Division noted recently.