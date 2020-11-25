November 25, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Yours Truly Venice (Facebook).

Acclaimed Abbot Kinney Restaurant Closes 18-Months After Opening

Vartan Abgaryan says Abbot Kinney Boulevard restaurant Yours Truly will not be reopening

By Kerry Slater

An acclaimed Abbot Kinney restaurant will not be reopening, the chef and owner says, 18 months after coming to Venice.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, Vartan Abgaryan chef and owner of Abbot Kinney Boulevard restaurant Yours Truly said the eatery will not be reopening.

“So thankful for this restaurant [Yours Truly] WHILE IT LASTED,” Abgaryan wrote. ” I have to learn to let go because being a person that at all times needs to be in control, this one was hard! I am trying find My faults to learn and grow, but I can’t. Maybe why it’s hard to let go. I am not alone to say that we are dealt and very unfair and tough hand and forced to play for our and our staff’s livelihoods. I will miss all aspects of this restaurant and I hope I can recreate it one day again. But for now, thank you.”

The restaurant, which opened last year, was self-described as “an earnest neighborhood restaurant in the heart of Venice.” Los Angeles Times food critic Patricia Escárcega called Yours Truly one of the most compelling openings of 2019.

Despite the closure Abgaryan–who earned acclaim by cooking at Cliff’s Edge in Silver Lake and 71Above in Downtown–will not be leaving Venice, having recently opened Nueva at 822 Washington Blvd, and Post Script, a parking lot restaurant across the street from Yours Truly.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants
Related Posts
" voters essentially laughed off frequent claims by advocates for Proposition 21 that its statewide mandate for rent controls would somehow alleviate the state’s very serious and growing problem with homelessness. They saw that nothing in the proposition would have allowed tenants to remain in houses and apartments without paying rent," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Defying the Hype: State’s Voters Smarter Than ‘Experts’ Think

November 23, 2020

Read more
November 23, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist For more than two months, California airwaves were filled with political hype, in large part because...
News, video

LAPD Venice Beach Detail Downsizing Due To Budget Cuts: YO! Venice Show – November, 23, 2020

November 23, 2020

Read more
November 23, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Venice Beach Detail Downsizing Due To Budget Cuts * Homicides...

The USPS Venice facility November 21 after a small package exploded. Photo: Citizen.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Small Package Explodes at Venice Post Office

November 23, 2020

Read more
November 23, 2020

Saturday incident under investigation A small package exploded at a Venice USPS facility over the weekend. According to the Los...

" voters essentially laughed off frequent claims by advocates for Proposition 21 that its statewide mandate for rent controls would somehow alleviate the state’s very serious and growing problem with homelessness. They saw that nothing in the proposition would have allowed tenants to remain in houses and apartments without paying rent," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Column: Defying the Hype: State’s Voters Smarter Than ‘Experts’ Think

November 22, 2020

Read more
November 22, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist For more than two months, California airwaves were filled with political hype, in large part because...
Featured, Homeless, News, Venice Beach News

City Council Set to Vote on Vote on Encampment Ban

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

Los Angeles City Council to continue controversial item November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers are set to vote...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Shooting Leaves Man Injured

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

Shooting takes place in area of Washington and Pacific Thursday One person was injured following a shooting that took place...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Local Restaurants React to New Dining Restrictions

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

Capacity in Los Angeles restaurants capped at 50 percent By Toi Creel Local restaurants are having to make some big...
News, video

Wrestler JTG Supports Shab Gaspard Nomination for WWE “Warrior Award”: YO! Venice Show – November, 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Wrestler JTG Supports Shab Gaspard Nomination for WWE “Warrior Award” *...

Photo: Pasjoli (Facebook).
Featured, Food & Drink, News, Venice Beach News

Main Street Restaurant Recognized by Michelin

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

Pasjoli on Main Street in Santa Monica named a “discovery” restaurant By Toi Creel While Michelin stars are not being...
News, video

Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...

A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Senior Housing Development Would Include 12-Stories, Over 100 Units

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...

Student group Students vs. Pandemics at UCLA help put together over 400 hygiene kits ahead of VFC's 50th Anniversary. Photo: Students vs. Pandemics at UCLA (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Raises $1 Million for 50th Anniversary

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton among celebrities supporting weeklong celebration and fundraiser By Kerry Slater With support...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
News, video

Future Renovation Plans for The Ballona Wetlands? YO! Venice Show – November, 16, 2020

November 16, 2020

Read more
November 16, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Future Renovation Plans for The Ballona Wetlands? * Increased Fire Risk...

The scene of an attempted bicycle theft that led to the death of a senior victim October 31. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Coroner Rules Homicide in Death of Venice Senior Robbing Victim

November 16, 2020

Read more
November 16, 2020

71-year-old Jesus Valdiva Jimenez death a homicide, Los Angeles Coroner rules By Sam Catanzaro A man faces potential homicide charges...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR