Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch

Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local property of the week all this and more, brought to you by Morpheus Design inc

News, video

Venice High School Gardens Is Getting A Revamp: YO! Venice Show – November, 12, 2020

November 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice High School Gardens Is Getting A Revamp * President Trump...
News, video

LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants

November 12, 2020

Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
Food & Drink, video

What To Drink For The Holidays

November 10, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we are getting into the holiday spirit with a special holiday cocktail recipe and a...
News, video

Armed Robbery at Trader Joes: YO! Venice Show – November, 9, 2020

November 9, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Armed Robbery at Trader Joes * George Gascon Unseats Jackie Lacey...
News, video

Edify TV: Westside Reacts to Biden Victory

November 9, 2020

The calling of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was met with celebrations and demonstrations across...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Public Meeting on Venice Coastal Zone Area

November 8, 2020

Forum for feedback and suggestions about historic places, people, and events located specifically in the Venice Coastal Zone A resurvey...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: West LA Civic Center Redevelopment

November 8, 2020

Learn about two proposals to redevelop the West Los Angeles Civic Center in this video made possible by School of...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House

November 6, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season,...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Pacific Ave Lane Resolution On Hold: YO! Venice Show – November, 5, 2020

November 5, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Ave Lane Resolution On Hold * Historical All Female Los...
video

Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?

November 5, 2020

A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...
Food & Drink, video

Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge

November 3, 2020

Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...
video

After Voting Why Not Relax?

November 2, 2020

Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
News, video

Help Honor A High School Student: YO! Venice Show – November, 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Help Honor A High School Student * LA Budget Deficit Estimated...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

$120M Mixed-Use Project in Marina del Rey Completed

November 1, 2020

By Toi Creel The G8 development is officially done. The California Landmark Group recently completed the $120 million mixed-use project...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch

October 30, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...

