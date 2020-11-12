Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Venice High School Gardens Is Getting A Revamp
* President Trump Falsely Accuses Los Angeles of Voter Fraud
Venice High School Gardens Is Getting A Revamp: YO! Venice Show – November, 12, 2020
Police Chase Ends in Venice
November 12, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Car stolen from El Segundo Thursday morning, suspect apprehended in Venice By Sam Catanzaro After stealing a car in El...
David Myers Burger Pop up Comes to Venice
November 12, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Toi Creel Chef David Myers, who previously worked at Comme Ça and Hinoki + the Bird, has brought a...
LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
Using Venice Schools for COVID-19 Vaccination Sites?
November 10, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a motion by Supervisor Janice Hahn exploring whether local...
Edify TV: Big Bike Lane Changes for Iconic Santa Monica Street
Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue, lined with palm trees and boasting ocean views, will soon be getting safer for cyclists. Learn...
Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration
November 10, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Sunday, November 15: Jamie Lee Curtis, Russell Brand, Josh Brolin and other stars to appear By Toi Creel The pandemic...
Bomb Squad Responds to Venice Beach Boardwalk Monday
November 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD Bomb Squad discover battery pack in area of OFW and Rose The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Bomb Squad...
What To Drink For The Holidays
November 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Food Scene we are getting into the holiday spirit with a special holiday cocktail recipe and a...
Armed Robbery at Trader Joes: YO! Venice Show – November, 9, 2020
November 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Armed Robbery at Trader Joes * George Gascon Unseats Jackie Lacey...
Another Tent Fire Breaks Out in Venice
November 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Fire breaks out Friday afternoon On Friday a tent caught fire on Ocean Front Walk in Venice According to the...
Edify TV: Westside Reacts to Biden Victory
November 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The calling of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was met with celebrations and demonstrations across...
Public Meeting on Venice Coastal Zone Area
November 8, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Forum for feedback and suggestions about historic places, people, and events located specifically in the Venice Coastal Zone A resurvey...
Mid-Century Jazz: Bringing the Jazz Club to Homes
November 7, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Local quartet bring classic jazz from the 1950s and 1960s to a live setting By Sam Catanzaro Concerts in Los...
Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House
November 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season,...
Venice Pier Expected to Reopen Next Spring
November 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
$4 million repair project continues The Venice Fishing Pier, currently closed for repairs, is set to reopen this spring, according...
